With Halloween just around the corner, children and adults will be dressing up in their favorite costumes and venturing out to see what scary activities and treats await them.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined some events, some organizers made the decision to move forward with their yearly Halloween activities — with safety measures in place.
LeTourneau University’s “Trick or Treat on College Street” is an annual fall festival hosted on the campus.
The event is set 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 on the campus of the Longview university.
Joseph Wang, LeTourneau’s vice president of community ministries, said there were concerns the event might not happen this year.
“It definitely was up in the air as to whether the event would happen,” Wang said. “But pretty early on we decided that yes, we did want to do it because it’s important to LeTourneau, it’s important to the students here and it’s important to the community.”
In the past, Wang said students would decorate the dormitories and on the day of the event, people would trick-or-treat throughout the dorms.
“They could get candy and also experience what it’s like to be on a college campus,” Wang said. “This year, because of COVID, it’s going to be a drive-through event.”
Wang said with this year’s event being more convenient, they’re hoping to attract more people.
“We’ve had up to 500 people to come out in the past,” he said. “But this year, you can just drive up in your car.”
Another Halloween event, “Historic Downtown Kilgore Trick-or-Treat,” is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 31. The event has been a tradition since the 1980s.
“We were very concerned about the event,” Kilgore Main Street Coordinator Meredeth Brown said. “Because of COVID, we are encouraging people to stay in their family units while trick-or-treating.”
Brown said the downtown area will be filled with merchants and civic organizations, adding that the high school has three different booths.
“They will have tables set up all along the downtown area,” she said. “It’s always a big event and the community always steps up for it.”
Brown said they want everyone to come out, be safe and have a good time.
“Because it’s Halloween, wear a great mask and have some fun,” she said.