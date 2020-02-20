Those looking to get into a new house or improve the one they have likely will find something useful at the Tyler Area Builders Association Home Products Show.
About 85 vendors will be represented at the annual event set 6-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler.
Admission is $5. There is no charge for children 12 and younger however strollers are not allowed.
“It is a great event because it is the place you’ll find everything under one roof,” said Libby Simmons, TABA’s executive vice president. “You may be wanting to update light switch covers or put in new hardware.”
She said each year suppliers debut new products at the show.
“Every year I see things that I had never seen before,” she said.
Door prizes are offered each day of the show. New this year will be a LEGO home building contest for children set for 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Each year about 3,000 visitors attend the Home Products Show, organizers have said.
TABA serves as an advocate for those involved in the construction industry in an area that covers Anderson, Cherokee, Freestone, Henderson, Navarro, Smith, Wood and Van Zandt counties. It’s headquarters is in Tyler.
Members include those involved in building homes, property developers, businesses that provide services such as mortgage financing and businesses that provide products such as lumber, windows, appliances and landscaping.
TABA also sponsors the annual Parade of Homes each spring. It is affiliated with the Texas Association of Builders and the National Association of Home Builders.