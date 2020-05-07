Local martial arts instructors are continuing to keep students engaged while fitness centers and gyms are shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instructor and trainer Albert Cole had recently opened Champion Martial Arts & Fitness in Kilgore when shelter-at-home and social distancing orders resulted in it closing.
“It had been open a month when this happened,” Cole said. “So, we’re taking a little hit right now by not being able to be there and keep it going.”
Even though the gym is temporarily off limits, Cole reaches out to students through virtual boot camps and martial arts classes.
“I had been doing the personal training one-on-one, and I had been doing online personal training for the past year, but not to this extent,” Cole said. “I have different classes that I teach in martial arts and the way I’m running a majority of those is by posting a video of me demonstrating the workout.”
The videos are posted in a special group on the Champion Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChampionMAF/ where participants can watch at their convenience, Cole said.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that gyms will reopen May 18, but with restrictions.
They must limit their capacity and keep showers and locker rooms closed, though restrooms can be open. The governor said all equipment must be disinfected after each use, and customers should wear gloves that cover their entire hands, including the fingers.
Abbott also said customers should maintain social distancing.
Longview Martial Arts Academy owner and instructor Alex Azar also provides virtual martial arts training for his students.
“We’re doing online videos and online training classes every morning, and we’re doing a lot of interacting with Facebook live,” Azar said. “We’re starting Zoom classes, too, where the students can interact with the instructors via video and we’re giving them little challenges that they have to do, like homework assignments.”
Cole said his boot camp includes three video workouts and two Zoom calls a week.
“On Tuesday and Thursday, we all get on our computers live and go through the workout together,” he said. “I work out with them, motivating them and helping to keep them going. And on the other three days, I post a video for them to follow along and they can do it at their own convenience.”
The taekwondo class for youths meets Monday and Wednesday afternoons.
“I usually have about five or six, and we do a live Zoom call where I take them through a basic workout and let them know what it is that they need to be working on for their next level,” Cole said. “I also host additional videos for them to keep practicing.”
He said the youths can go back at any time and watch any of the previous videos in their group to review or practice.
Cole said his virtual classes and programs are reaching people not just locally, but also in other states.
“I have two ladies in Oklahoma that do my boot camp with me,” he said.
Cole said anyone interested in joining the programs are invited into the group through Facebook where they can get information on the live workouts and video workouts.
“For those interested in joining, I will go through the programs with them, explain it to them to see which one they are most interested in and which one is going to fit them best,” Cole said. “’And then we go from there.”
Azar said it’s important for him to continue interacting with students throughout the closures brought on by the pandemic.
“We’re seeing them work out with their moms and dads or their little sisters and brothers at home,” he said. “We’re keeping them caught up on the curriculum and we’ve told their parents if they do a workout to put a stripe on their belt to give them some motivation.”