The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
“Crimes of the Heart,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Directed by Jennifer Pritchett. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 Theatre Longview members; 12 seniors, students, veterans and first responders; free for children 6 and younger. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com .
“Once Upon a Mattress,” 7 p.m. March Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. March Saturday and Sunday, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $15. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Camp Gilmont Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Gilmont Camp and Conference Center, 6075 Texas 155 N., Gilmer. Camp tours, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; ax throwing, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Event also includes exploring, hiking, canoeing and games. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.gilmont.org/ .
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
“Nano Pop: A Remembrance,” presented by the Kilgore College Visual Arts Department, on display through Saturday, Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery, Kilgore College campus. Featuring artists Clayton Hurt, Nathan Porterfield and Lori Solley. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu .