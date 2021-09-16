The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area. This is your last chance to visit the Gregg County Fair before it ends Saturday.
HomeBierFest 2021, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Maude Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Homebrew competition and beer festival hosted by the East Texas Brewers Guild. Only Guild members may attend. Membership is $25 and includes admission to HomeBierFest. Registration ends at 8 p.m. Friday. Information: https://www.facebook.com/etbrewersguild/ .
“Broadway at the View,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Featuring “A Tribute to the Greats,” with selections from Pasek & Paul, Stephen Schwartz, Rogers & Hammerstein, Cole Porter, Ebb & Fosse and more. Tickets: $40. Information: artsviewchildrenstheatre.com .
Potlatch Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Carthage Civic Center, 1702 S. Adams St. Festival includes a car show, magic shows, karaoke, live music, food, vendors, art, children’s rides, contests, A concert featuring Joey Greer and Cody Wayne will kick off at 7 p.m. Door open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 ages 12 and younger. Information: https://www.facebook.com/potlatchcarthage/ .
Gregg County Fair, continues Thursday through Saturday, Longview Fairgrounds and Exhibit Building. Cost: $6, free for children 3 years old and younger, senior citizens, military members and their family with proper identification. Schedule: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Information: www.greggcountyfair.com .
Tyler Run for Autism, 8 a.m. Saturday, Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Featuring a 5K and a 1 mile fun walk, vendor booths, bounce houses, face painting. Information: www.tylerrunforautism.com .