The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
Touch a Truck – Feed a Family, benefiting Longview Community Ministries, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Event invites children and adults to see, touch, learn and interact with dozens of vehicles, including ambulances, fire trucks, cranes, dump trucks, school buses, 18-wheelers, antique cars and radio-controlled vehicles. Also includes an inflatable playground, entertainment, prizes, community booths, games, silent auction and food vendors. Admission: Free, but a jar of peanut butter or monetary donation of choice to Longview Community Ministries is accepted. Information: https://longviewcommunityministries.org/home
Oktoberfest at Avalon Faire, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Avalon Faire grounds, 1076 FM 1252 W., Kilgore. Features German food, concessions, games, vendors, contests, music. Tickets: $10 per day, $15 for two-day pass, free for children 12 and younger. Masks are encouraged. Information: www.avalonfaire.com
Hallsville Western Days, Friday and Saturday, Hallsville City Park. Featuring a street dance, parade, car show, Miss Hallsville pageant, arts and crafts, dog show, food. Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Hallsvillewesterndays/
5th Annual Military Appreciation Celebration, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Fred Lobster International Speedway, 23843 CR 374, Gladewater. Featuring off-road, overland and military vehicle expo, live music, fireworks show, crafts and trade vendors, food vendors, games, laser tag, silent and live auctions. Gates open at 6 a.m. Opening ceremony honoring all veterans begins at noon. Admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 12 to 17, free for children 11 and younger. Information: https://fredlobstersocialclub.com/military-appreciation-celebration
Running with the Dogs 5K and Fun Run, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Creekside Trail, Houston Street in Kilgore. Featuring food trucks, local vendors, DJ, cornhole. Benefits Kilgore ISD Education Foundation. Registration: $35, $20 sleep-in supporter. Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Kilgore/KilgoreRunningwiththeDogs