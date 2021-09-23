The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
East Texas State Fair, opens Friday and continues through Oct. 3 at the Rose Complex in Tyler. Carnival hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10 adults, $6 youths 6-12, $28 wristband available for unlimited carnival rides. Information: etstatefair.com .
Flannel Fest, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Longview Mall parking lot. Featuring performances by Taylor Tumlinson at 3 p.m., the Darrin Morris Band at 5:30 p.m. and Jacob Bryant at 7:30 p.m. Flannel Fest also will include food, beer, an ax-throwing tournament, cornhole tournament, chainsaw carving demonstrations, bucket truck rides, face painting and a kids zone and a pie-eating contest. Cost: $5 general admission, $30 VIP, free for children 12 and younger. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewMall/ and https://longviewmall.com/ .
Gregg County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale, 9 a.m. Saturday, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring local artist Dana Huber, who will be creating sidewalk chalk drawings. Over 200 of the plants will be priced at $5. Coffee and pastries will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale help fund local scholarships and educational programs in the area. For information, call (903) 236-8429 or go online to www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners/ .
“Dearly Departed,” annual fall dinner theater and dessert matinee, presented by the Panola College Drama Department, Panola College, 1109 W. Panola St., Carthage. Dinner theater performances 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with dinner served from 5:50 to 6:40 p.m.; dessert matinee performance 1:30 p.m. Sunday with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Tickets: $40 for adults, $30 for senior citizens, high school students and younger for dinner theater; $20 for adults, $12 for senior citizens, high school students and younger for dessert matinee. The show will be livestreamed at broadwayondemand.com . Cost is $35. Information: www.panola.edu/ .
Marshall Symphony Orchestra, season opening concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Baker Auditorium at East Texas Baptist University, 1 Tiger Drive in Marshall. Concert will include works by composer Tchaikovsky and will feature a solo from 17-year-old pianist Antonio Ajero. Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the door, $10 students. Information: https://www.marshallsymphony.com/ .