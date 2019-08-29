The Winnsboro Center for the Arts will present four acts in its Sunday Afternoon Classical Series.
The series will open Sept. 1 with the Orchard Ensemble, a string quartet featuring Mark Miller and Yuko Mansell on violins, Ute Miller on viola and Zachary Mansell on cello.
They are set to perform Crisantemi for String Quartet by Giacomo Puccini, String Quartet in A minor by Ralph Vaughan Williams and String Quartet op. 11 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, according to the program.
Mark Miller is the concertmaster of East Texas Symphony Orchestra and president of Mount Vernon Music Association, a nonprofit that brings chamber music to underserved audiences in East Texas. His wife, Ute Miller, is the principal violist of the East Texas Symphony Orchestra and executive director of Mount Vernon Music Association. The husband and wife perform together as Duo Renard.
Zachary Mansell, principal cellist with East Texas Symphony Orchestra, earned a Master of Music degree in cello performance at Cleveland Institute of Music. He has performed concerts in Europe, North America and Asia.
A native of Japan, Yuko Mansell has Master of Music degree in violin performance from Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music. She teaches the violin in Plano and performs as a member of several ensembles.
The other concerts in the series are:
Oct. 13: Mercury Chamber Orchestra
Nov. 3: D’Amour Duo
Jan. 5: Mary Dibbern, pianist; Gabrielle Gilliam, soprano; Malcolm Payne Jr., baritone and flute
The eight-piece Mercury Chamber Orchestra will present a program of music by Vivaldi in a program titled “Vivaldi Baroque Extravaganza.” The D’Amour Duo is made up of William Feasley, classical guitarist, and Emily Tsai on oboe. The final concert, “Mix and Match,” will feature combinations of the performers presenting classical music.
Each concert will take place at 2:30 p.m. at 200 Market St.
Tickets range from $39 to $89 and are sold as a season package. Tickets are available at winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
This is the fourth year for the venue to present classical musical.