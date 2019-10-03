More than 20 first-time participants will join dozens of other craftsmen and resident artists at the annual Edom Art Festival.
Now in its 47th year, the festival is one of the region’s largest gatherings of artists who specialize in everything from painting and pottery to jewelry and fiber art.
It will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13 in a meadow behind the artists’ studios in the Van Zandt County town at the intersection of Farm-to-Market roads 279 and 314.
On the festival weekend, the town expands from its population of 400 to several thousand.
Edom-based artists founded and continue to run the festival. A jury selects which guest artists, based on the quality of work, are invited.
Mary Geisler, who is the curator at the Winnsboro Center for the Arts and maintains a custom jewelry business, is one of the first-time artist participants.
“I love it. It is very exciting to see so many people buying art,” she said of taking part in festivals.
“Bringing people into a gallery and seeing them leave the gallery with art is good but a festival is like a feeding frenzy,” she said in a statement “It’s exciting in so many ways.”
Sandy Shiroma also will show and sell her art at the festival. She paints on bird feathers.
“Hunters and birders like what I do,” she said.
The feathers speak to her. “They tell you what will look good; their shape and size does not limit me to a rectangular canvas.”
Besides the artists, festivalgoers will find a wine garden under the trees, performances by acoustical singer-songwriters and culinary treats such as Cajun gumbo, ice cream, root beer and corn dogs and barbecue, according to a news release.
Children can make art that they either can take home or display in the festival’s gallery.