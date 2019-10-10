The East Texas Yamboree is rich in traditions, but the festival will trade one in for something new when it returns Oct. 16-19 to Gilmer.
And that something new will have air conditioning.
This year’s Saturday night Barn Dance on Oct. 19 will move from what was once a high school gym to the new Yamboree Event Center, with country music singer and songwriter Jon Wolfe headlining the 8 p.m. concert. Kody West and the Darrin Morris Band also will perform.
The old Trinity Street gym was built in the 1920s or 1930s, said Linda Koudelka, executive director of the Gilmer Area Chamber of Commerce. It has a stage and a gymnasium — but no air conditioning.
“A lot of people just stayed outside,” she said of Yamboree Barn Dances from years past. Now, people will be able to enjoy the concert inside, in a facility specifically built to host these kinds of music events.
“It’s for a concert,” she said, with appropriate lighting and sound equipment. It’s also larger, with room for people to dance. “It was just built with the Barn Dance in mind, what we needed for the Barn Dance.”
Tickets for the Barn Dance are $25 in advance and can be purchased online at Outhouse Tickets or at the chamber office. The price will increase to $30 at the door.
“We expect it to be bigger this year, just because of the new venue and then also the entertainment,” Koudelka said.
The festival’s arts and craft area also has grown, with more brand name vendors signing up, she said.
Otherwise, the Yamboree will continue to hang its hat on tradition — the carnival Thursday through Saturday, the free street dance on Friday and Saturday, the parades on Friday and Saturday and other annual events.