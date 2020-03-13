Tickets are still available for a Beatles-themed performance coming up at the Belcher Center in Longview.
“Yesterday and Today — An Interactive Beatles Experience,” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on March 28 at the LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Tickets cost $30-$45.
The show is built around the works of the Beatles.
"This amazing group, anchored by brothers Billy and Matthew McGuigan, does away the worn out 'tribute' format of bad wigs and fake accents," according to the Belcher Center website. "Instead, they perform as themselves and leave the song choices completely in the hands of the audience. This is done through request cards that audience members fill out prior to the show."
More information and tickets available at belchercenter.com.