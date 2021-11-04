Imagine a concert where you get to pick the songs in the set list.
That’s what will happen Nov. 13 when the McGuigan brothers bring their show, “Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” to Memorial City Hall in Marshall.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” is the nation’s most innovative and unique show utilizing the works of the Beatles. The six-piece band, anchored by brothers Billy and Matthew McGuigan, perform as themselves and leave the song choices completely up to the audience.
This is done through request cards that audience members fill out prior to the show. On the cards, audience members only need to fill out three things: their name, their favorite Beatles song and the reason why they chose that song. The set list is created as the show happens, based upon the songs chosen by the audience. The reasons those songs were chosen make up the narrative for the evening.
“Yesterday & Today” shows that not only do people have a story to tell, but they are ready and willing to tell that story when it can be tied to their favorite Beatles song.
Tickets for this show are on sale now at www.memorialcityhall.com or call the Box Office at 903-934-7992.