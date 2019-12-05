The cold-hearted Grinch, his poor dog Max and the strange looking residents of Christmas-loving Whoville are ready to bring holiday cheer to Tyler in “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Presented by Pollard United Methodist Church and featuring a youth cast, performances are set for 7:30 p.m. today and Friday and 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Pollard’s Founders’ Fine Arts Center Theater, 3030 New Copeland Road.
Tickets cost $10 and are available in advance at showtix4u.com or by calling the box office, 903-521-0069. Tickets also will be sold at the door.
Many people know how the super mean Grinch becomes Christmas’ No. 1 fan thanks to Dr. Seuss’ popular children’s book and its adaptation into television specials and a movie.
In fact, Arnold Sherman, director of music and fine arts at Pollard UMC, said many can recite from memory the story’s opening line — “Every Who down in Who-ville liked Christmas a lot…but the Grinch, who lived just north of Who-ville, did NOT!”
“Not since ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ has the beginning of a Christmas tale been so instantly recognizable,” Sherman said in a prepared statement.
Sherman has been working with children in third through eight grades for three days a week since September to bring the story to the stage, said Julie Muller, an administrative assistant at the church.
The performances will begin with the cast leading a medley of Christmas songs and carols and offer opportunities for the audience to join in the fun.
In conjunction with the play, Pollard is hosting “Breakfast with Santa” from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the church gym. Tickets to this cost $5 or $20 for a family of five.
The cast includes Vincent Hagan, Lilly Boulden, Breezy Bishop, Zane Lee, Zephan Lee, Zoe-Paige Lee, Violet Schomerus, Q’orianka Wvalle, Evy Suberbielle, Chylar Whorton, Josh Medcalf, Conleigh Burgess, MaKenzie Benton, Aracely Perez, Alyssa Calaway and Juliette Orta.