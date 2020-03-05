The Zonta Antique Show and Sale will draw vendors and visitors from around the country when it returns this weekend to the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview.
Set for Friday through Sunday, the longtime Longview tradition maxed out its booth space with 50 vendors, according to Terry McJilton, who is co-chairing the event with Kim Hawes.
“We have some wonderful vendors who are coming from other states. We’ve got some people coming from North Dakota and Minnesota,” she said, adding that some of the vendors requested bigger booth spaces than last year. “That tells me they’re bringing more or larger items.”
This is the fifth year for the Zonta Club of Greater East Texas to host the event, but it’s the show’s 46th year, as it was originally hosted by the Zonta Club of Longview. The East Texas group meets in the evenings, while the Longview group meets during the daytime. McJilton said it takes every one of the club’s 30 members to produce the show, with the help of its Golden Z club, a Zonta organization at Kilgore College, and local high school students who participate in Z Club.
McJilton said the show doesn’t specialize in particular types of antiques.
“I’ve bought beautiful oil paintings, trinkets, gorgeous silver, china, glassware, jewelry — we’ve got some beautiful jewelry that are costume pieces and that are really genuine diamonds and gems,” she said. There’s also old timey kitchen wares and tools and toys – there really is something for everybody.”
The event draws several hundred people each day, with 1,325 tickets sold in 2019. Zonta Club of Greater East Texas raised $30,000 in 2019 that helped fulfill the club’s mission of supporting women and girls.
“We feel like we help the city by bringing all these people in and we work closely with the city to help all these vendors fill hotel rooms and eat, but also the money we earn at this event goes right back into our community,” she said. Proceeds from the antique show have helped support organizations such as Heartisans Marketplace, which provides job training and other services for women, and Rahab’s Retreat, which helps women who have been victims of sex-trafficking. The money also provides scholarships.
The event annually features its popular Tea Room, with a variety of lunch options and a pie bar.
“We sold 2,000 pieces of pie last year,” McJilton said.
The daily lunch menu includes soups, sandwiches, hamburgers, chicken salad, tuna salad and, Sunday, chicken spaghetti.