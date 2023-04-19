If you’re searching for some new or different plants for your home or garden, the Zonta Club of Longview will probably have what you’re looking for.
The organization’s inaugural Blooms and Butterflies Plant Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Teague Park in Longview.
In addition to the different variety of plants, the event also will include vendors, food trucks, family activities, arts and crafts and entertainment.
“We’re going to have some perennials and different kinds of bushes and grasses,” event chair Darla Baggett said. “We also have a trailer full of annuals such as petunias and marigolds and we’ll also have some pots for sale.”
Plants will be priced $11 and under, Baggett said. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for women and girls and grants for local nonprofit organizations.
“We’re hoping this is a big success. There will be family activities where they will get to plant those plants and rock painting and … decorating,” she said. “And we’ve got choirs and a drill team and maybe a jazz band that will be entertaining on the Amphitheater stage at Teague Park.”
Baggett added, “It’s really going to be a fun thing for families to come out and do on a Saturday afternoon. We’re praying for good weather and we hope this will be something that everybody will look forward to next year.”