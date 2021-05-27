The annual Zonta Antiques Show & Sale is set for June 4-6 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
This is the sixth year the annual event has been hosted by the Zonta Club of Greater East Texas, said Terry McJilton, who is co-chairing the event with Charleen Worsham.
The Zonta Club of Longview hosted the antiques show for more than 40 years before passing it on.
McJilton said when the Zonta Club of Longview offered them the chance to take over the event, they jumped at the opportunity.
“We said, ‘Oh yes, let’s keep it with Zonta, let’s keep it in Longview,’” McJilton said. “We love that it’s been a part of Longview’s history and the city really benefits from it because we have exhibitors and visitors from across the United States.”
Exhibitors come from 10 different states for the event, McJilton said.
“The maximum has been 55 different exhibitors,” she said. “This year it’s going to be a little bit less with about 50 exhibitors.”
McJilton stressed that the items are quality merchandise and include glass, linens, furniture, jewelry and art.
“There is a man that comes with beautiful Moroccan rugs,” she said. “We have a lot of the same exhibitors that keep coming back every year.”
The event also will feature the popular Tea Room and Pie Bar.
“We have hired Edible Art, a local bakery here in town, and that mother-daughter team is part of our membership now and they’re going to do all the pies,” McJilton said. “We’ve got a great group that manages the kitchen and we’re going to offer all the same things we’ve always offered.”
The lunch menu will include sandwiches, salads and pie.
McJilton said the event has become quite popular.
“I’ve had people tell me that they look forward to this,” she said. “They just make a weekend of it with their girlfriends and they just come and shop and eat. It’s a fun day.”
Zonta Club of Greater East Texas raised $25,000 during last year’s event, which McJilton said helped support women and children.
“That is our Zonta mission. We are an international group and we have clubs in Australia, New Zealand, London, all over the world,” she said. “We have international projects to help build wells and educate young girls in Africa and we also have projects that help women here in Longview.”
Locally supported organizations include Heartisans Marketplace, which provides job training and other services for women; and Rahab’s Retreat in Kilgore, which helps women who have been victims of sex-trafficking.
“While it’s a fun and beautiful show, it also has a greater purpose, which is to help women locally and internationally,” McJilton said.