Playing basketball has been part of my life for a long time. I enjoy running up and down the court and playing with a team as we try to outscore our opponents.
Being 6-foot-5 inches tall really does help on the court, both on defense and offense. For a while now, I have had the opportunity to play out at our city gym with some guys including our newspaper editor, David May. He and I are usually the tallest two players out on the court. It is fun playing on the same team as David and a blast to guard each other when on opposite teams.
Yes, my stature does seem to provide advantages for me as I play basketball. For example, when rebounding either on offense or on defense, I can usually grab the ball and either shoot a basket or pass it out of the lane to another teammate who then takes the ball toward our basket.
However, anyone at any height can be a quality rebounder. Height helps, but there are some other things maybe even more valuable that can help someone rebound the ball.
My father-in-law reminded me recently that most rebounds happen below the net. He stated that in his understanding, on average, most rebounds happen around 8 feet off the ground. Eight feet is the height of most ceilings in homes. My wife, Kayla, is not very tall (5-foot-6), and yet, when she played basketball in high school, she was known for her rebounding. For her, it came down to timing and positioning. Elaina, my daughter (a little taller than her mother at 5-foot-9), seems to be following in her mother’s footsteps and rebounding ball after ball. She uses timing, positioning and hustle to gain her rebounds.
As pastor, I have visited with people who struggled to “rebound” after certain events in their lives. They “missed a shot” on the job, in their family life, or with God and gave some excuse why they could not rebound from the incident. Excuses like lack of money, no family support, he/she will not listen, the boss does not like me, or I just can’t seem to do it, are prevalent.
In basketball, a “rebound” is defined as gaining possession of a missed shot after it bounces off the rim or backboard. Once the ball is in your possession, you can either make another shot or take action to move it toward your own goal.
The Apostle Paul says in Philippians 3:13-15, “13 Brethren, I do not regard myself as having laid hold of it yet; but one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and reaching forward to what lies ahead, 14 I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus. 15 Let us therefore, as many as are perfect, have this attitude; and if in anything you have a different attitude, God will reveal that also to you.”
What he is saying here is he forgets both his past failures and success and with timing (now, no waiting), with positioning (position in Christ) and with hustle (pressing on) he rebounds by reaching forward toward the ultimate goal of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus. We, like Paul, can do the same, no matter how far we missed the basket with our shot, but it will require us going for the rebound time after time and doing so in the strength of Christ.