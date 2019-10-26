From Staff Reports
In recognition of National Family Caregivers Month, the Area Agency on Aging of East Texas has joined with the St. Louis Baptist Church of Tyler’s Comfort and Care Ministry to bring a free conference for caregivers, “Who cares? We do!”
The conference is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Hwy. in Tyler. Lunch will be provided.
The free conference is designed to offer caregivers — families and individuals in East Texas caring for loved ones with chronic, disabling health conditions — with information and resources needed to carry out their role as caregiver. The conference will include presentations from local experts on Opioid Misuse Prevention, Medicare Enrollment, Services in the Aging Network, and featured presentations, “What Makes the Impossible, Possible,” from care recipient, Wendell Jeffery, and “Lessons Learned from Ms. Jessie & Me,” from motivational speaker, Lawandra Smith.
Pre-registration is required by Tuesday, Nov. 6. For reservations, please call (903) 595-5212 or email Juanita.Padron@etcog.org