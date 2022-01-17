The reorganization of Longview city department heads this past week also set new salaries for the affected employees, under the city's pay plan.
"The city of Longview utilizes a pay plan to classify each position according to grades with ranges. The plan was created through analysis of internal equity and external equity as compared to 16 survey cities across Texas," said information from city spokesman Shawn Hara.
"As a whole, Longview’s pay plan placed our salary scale at 95% of the market as of 2019 (as in 5% behind the market of our comparison cities). The plan is periodically updated with approval by City Council to reflect changes in the market. The last update took place in 2019."
City policy determines how salary increases are determined, saying “civilian employees who promote from within will receive a salary increase of five (5) percent or entry of the new pay grade, whichever is greater. Exceeding the new grade is not allowed.”
Retiring City Manager Keith Bonds told the council this past week the changes save the city more than $140,000 in the general fund budget and about $12,000 in the overall budget through savings from his salary. The City Council's split vote approved the city reorganization and new department head appointments this past week. Council members have direct hiring and firing power for four city employees under the city charter — the city manager, city secretary, municipal court judge and city attorney, but also consider the city manager's recommendations for appointments of department heads and the police and fire chiefs.
The newly appointed department heads are all longtime city employees.
The approved changes include the re-creation of the assistant city manager position, with former Director of Administration MaryAnn Hagenbucher moving into that role. Hara said the city's pay plan put her salary range at $150,169 to $203,170, and Hagenbucher's salary is set at that starting level.
Laura Hill, head of the newly created Grant Services Department did not see her salary change because her move was lateral and not a promotion, Hara explained. The range for her salary is $103,686 to $140,282, and her salary remains at $125,641.
The other salary ranges and salaries are:
- Dwayne Archer, formerly interim public works director, now public works director — $120,245 to $162,684, $120,245
- Bonnie Hubbard, director of administration — $108,936 to $147,383, $108,936
- Laura Hill, director of grant services — $103,686 to $140,282, $125,641
- Dietrich Johnson, director of community services — $103,686 to $140,282, $103,686
- Shawn Hara, director of community destinations — $103,686 to $140,282, $103,686
Cities in Longview's salary survey are: Abilene, Baytown, Beaumont, Bryan, Carrollton, College Station, Grapevine, Killeen, Lewisville, Lufkin, Midland, North Richland Hills, Odessa, Richardson, Round Rock and Tyler.