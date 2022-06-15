If you have read this column on a regular basis or even a few times, you know me well. My personality is exactly as you can imagine. You will learn not to be surprised at anything I write, do or say.
Therefore, you will not be shocked when I tell you that I am about to be in a theater production at age 83. (I never came right out and told you my age, but if you haven’t figured it out by now, you are not any better in math than I am.) Wrinkles, silver hair, a slow response to names, words and places, plus writing this column for 52 years are dead giveaways.
When someone from Theatre Longview contacted me a few weeks ago about an event they are producing and asked if I would participate, it took about 37 seconds for me to answer yes! This is Theatre Longview’s seventh annual “Best of Broadway” with numbers from shows most of which have been done in Longview productions dating back to the ‘60s. This year’s show is subtitled, “To be Continued: A Celebration of the History and Future of the Longview Community Center,” which was the first home of community theater in Longview.
The dates for the performances are June 24-26, with a cocktail hour prior to the opening performance on June 24. This party will feature hors d’oeuvres catered by Ann Kelt, Longview’s well-known chef and former owner of the Hick and Frog Restaurant, with wine and beer served.
Desserts will be featured by Red Bus Cupcakes and Edible Art. The cost for this first-night reception, including a ticket for the performance is $35. The show price for the other performances is $15. For information or tickets, go to Theatrelongview.com, where tickets for the shows or reception can be purchased. For the reception, the tickets must be purchased online, presale only, and sales end Saturday. Tickets for the other performances will be available at the door. The box office number is (903) 387-3736.
I have shared recipes through the years that we served at receptions for the shows. Many times, when I was chairperson of the reception committee, I would run on stage, sing a song, then rush back to the kitchen to finish preparing reception food. It was a close call at times.
Today’s recipe will not be served at this reception, but it is worthy of a try. I promise next week, only recipes — no history of the life of a wild woman.
This recipe is one from a family reunion. It was one of the favorites there. This one was made by one of the newer family members, Jana Brown. It is called White Chocolate Lasagna. That sounds a little strange, right? I have renamed it.
White Chocolate Cream Dessert
Ingredients
1 package Golden Oreos (14.3-ounce package)
6 tablespoons melted butter
8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1 stick butter, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
16 ounces frozen whipped topping
7.8 ounces package white chocolate instant pudding mix
3 cups milk
1 white chocolate bar (to use to make curls-with a vegetable peeler)
Steps
Crush Oreos finely and place in a Ziploc baggie and add melted butter. Mix well and press into bottom of a 9-by-13-inch pan. In a medium bowl, blend cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar and 1/2 the whipped topping. Blend well and pour over crust. In another bowl whisk pudding mix and milk until thickened. Pour over cream cheese layer.
Refrigerate for 10 minutes. Top with remaining frozen whipped topping. Garnish with white chocolate curls. Refrigerate several hours before serving. Makes 12 servings.