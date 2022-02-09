Are you as ready as I am for the door to the North Pole to be tightly closed?
Many of us Southerners just cannot handle this arctic chill. I know, I know, we are a bunch of wimps. I have friends in the North who laugh riotously that the world closes when we have 24 hours of below freezing and sleet, snow and ice in the South, while they trudge to work, school or wherever when the thermometer is 20 degrees below zero and 10-12 inches of snow are daily events.
Well, that’s just the way we are. They have the right clothes and equipment for it while we dwell on buying beachwear and plot and plan how soon we can get to the nearest beach. I survive by wearing layers and layers of clothing, drinking hot beverages and staying near some source of heat. Also, as much as I love to eat salads, sandwiches and fruit much of the time, I believe that eating hot (stove-hot, not particularly spicy hot) food helps to keep us warm, inside and out.
I am going to share a recipe that you have seen before, but this is the time of year we enjoy it most; and maybe some of you will also. First of all, I declare neutral ground between two groups — the “chili with beans” and the “chili without beans” folks. I don’t remember what “The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” was all about but there have been battles almost that serious over beans or no beans in chili.
This recipe was given to me by my longtime friend Bettye Knighton, who was one of the finest math teachers ever to take chalk in hand. Though she has been retired for many years I have no doubt that she could walk straight to a classroom today and do justice to any high school math class.
Bettye’s Easy Chili
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
2 medium onions, chopped
1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
1 can (45 ounces) Ranch-style beans
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
Steps
Sauté beef with onions and bell pepper in 2 quart pan.
Add beans and tomato sauce. Cover and simmer on very low heat for 1 1/2 to 2 hours. I have never made this in a crockpot (after sauteing), but I think it could be done. Makes 8-10 servings. Good served over cooked rice and topped with shredded cheddar or Jack cheese.
Will you please help me keep up with this recipe? I like carrot cake without pineapple. I either found this recipe or created it several years ago, but it has been hidden for years. A friend and I share a birthday, and this is the cake we have decided on but our birthday is in April.
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Ingredients
2 cups sugar
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 cups cooking oil
3 cups grated carrots
4 eggs
1 cup chopped walnuts
Steps
Place sugar and flour in a large mixing bowl. Add remaining ingredients and mix only until well blended. Pour into 3 (9-inch) round pans which have been sprayed or greased and floured.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, let cool and turn out onto racks. When cool, frost with the following:
1 pkg. (8-ounces) cream cheese
1 stick butter
Soften both to room temperature.
Mix in 1 pound powdered sugar. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla and mix well. Add 1 cup chopped walnuts. Place one layer on cake plate and spread with frosting. Repeat with remaining layers. Refrigerate.