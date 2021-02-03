It took only 30 minutes to prepare, but 1 hour 15 minutes to find the recipe. Now, there is something wrong with that picture. When I wrote the first cookbook, “From My Kitchen,” the main reason I had for writing it was to prevent this dilemma. I would have something in mind to cook, not from a cookbook, but a recipe which someone had given me, or one which I had “thrown together.” It was a great relief to pick up that red book and go straight to a recipe which had been in the depths of four or five shoeboxes, written on old envelopes, backs of grocery receipts and other detritus (read trash) from the bottom of various purses. Well, two more cookbooks followed, but since the last one (written in 2005), I have accumulated about 400+ recipes. At first, I put these recipes in folders with the recipe and its origin written on the outside. Well, this lasted approximately two months. Then back to the old shoebox method. I keep my newspaper columns in notebooks with the years’ dates on the outside. They are also saved on my computer. However, the recipes are not listed individually, but by dates on the column. When I promised Joe that I would make the wonderful Oatmeal Buttermilk Pancake recipe for a weekend breakfast, I did not think about the effort involved. Doris House, from Carthage, sent this recipe to me shortly after we moved back to East Texas from the Rio Grande Valley. I made the recipe the day it arrived. Doris gives credit to her daughter Denise Todd for the recipe. Oatmeal Buttermilk Pancakes 1 1/2 cups old-fashioned oatmeal (not instant) 2 cup buttermilk 2 eggs 1 cup all-purpose flour 3 tablespoons sugar 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 cup vegetable oil 3/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans 1 teaspoon vanilla In medium bowl, stir oatmeal and buttermilk until well-blended. Stir in eggs and mix well. Mix dry ingredients and add to oatmeal mixture. Stir only until blended. Add oil, pecans and vanilla. Preheat lightly greased griddle and drop batter by 1/4 cup measure. Cook until bubbles appear around edges; turn and cook the other side. Makes 5-6 pancakes. The next recipe is one of the first I made when I was a new bride in 1959. It comes from one of the two cookbooks we received as wedding gifts. If you have one of the older “Betty Crocker’s Picture Cook Book,” you have a real treasure (literally; some of the older ones are valuable in more ways than one.) Pineapple Upside-Cake Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt 1/3 cup butter in 10-inch iron skillet or a 9-inch square pan. (Grease sides of pan also.) Sprinkle 1/2 cup (packed) brown sugar over butter. Drain a 20-ounce can of sliced pineapples (reserve juice). Place rings of pineapple over brown sugar and add a drained maraschino cherry in center of each. Cake batter: Mix: 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour 1 cup sugar 2 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 teaspoon salt Add: 1/3 cup shortening 1/3 cup milk 1/3 cup reserved pineapple juice 1/2 teaspoon lemon flavoring 1 teaspoon vanilla 1 egg Beat 2 minutes at medium speed. Scrape bowl and mix one more minute. Pour over pineapple in pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes. Remove from oven and leave in pan to cook for 15 minutes, then turn out onto cake plate. Or, use a pineapple cake mix and follow directions for pineapple, butter, brown sugar and then top with cake mixture. This will make a 9-by- 13-inch pan.
