Well, here we are. Can you tell a difference yet? When the clock turned past midnight, Dec. 31, 2020, I think I heard a collective sigh from all over the world. Or, maybe I was just hearing myself. I am hopeful that we will keep looking forward, making a choice to remain positive and kind in all actions.
OK, resolutions – never; promises to myself and others — always. This year you are involved. I am going to try to give you recipes and suggestions that might make life a little easier when you are dealing with food and nutrition. Do I claim to be a genius in this field? Certainly not. However, having spent a pretty long lifetime dealing with feeding other people has given me a bit of experience.
But before recipes, hints, etc., please let me encourage you to find a “happy place.” This can be with hobbies, exercise, reading, crafting and, oh yes, gardening. I can always find a way to encourage you to get a little dirt under your fingernails.
This is the perfect time to plant winter herbs — dill, parsley, cilantro, chives, oregano and others. It might be a little late to start from seeds, but small plants are available at most nurseries. As I have told you before, the cost of buying one of these plants, which will provide fresh herbs for many months, is often less expensive than the freshly cut (fresh — really?) herbs purchased at the supermarket which may not be wonderful by the time you get them home. Now, I hear some of you saying, “But I don’t have a green thumb.” By definition, “green thumb” means someone who can grow things. For years I have read and searched for info on gardening, and so far, every reference has said this: Give your plants sunlight, not too much; and water, not too little, not too much. Seems simple enough. Try to experiment with some things you use often (especially herbs). It is a joy to walk out the door to cut your chives for baked potatoes, oregano for pizza, dill for pickles.
Do you believe in the southern tradition of eating black-eyed peas for good luck on Jan. 1? I think it’s kind of a fun thing to see how many do eat them on that day. Many say they don’t really like them and only eat them then. Husband Joe and I grew up in East Texas and were reared on “country food” such as peas and beans — all kinds. This year was a little out of the ordinary for us. I had foot surgery Dec. 29 (take care of your feet; this hurts!), so I thought I had everything planned for New Year’s dinner. “Best laid plans, etc.” Well, New Year’s Day came and about 4 p.m. I realized I had neither soaked nor cooked dried peas. Fortunately I had two cans of black-eyed peas in the pantry bought recently for some reason (probably on sale). Here’s the recipe that came out of that “emergency situation.”
Black-eyed Peas Relish (or Salad)
Ingredients
2 cans (15 ounces each, black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed)
2 large ribs celery, chopped coarsely
1/2 cup green bell pepper, coarsely chopped
1/2 cup white onion (I prefer them when using raw onions)
3 tablespoons chopped pimiento
1 spring fresh dill, chopped (may be omitted or use dried dill weed (about 1 teaspoon)
1/2 cup Italian salad dressing (I prefer Ken’s Olive Oil Lite Vinaigrette)
Steps
Mix well. Serve at room temperature or chilled. It could be served with crackers at a party. It was great with delivered pizza.