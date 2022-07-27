It is with sorrow that I must announce that it’s almost over.
For the past 37 years we have looked forward to and enjoyed the entertainment here provided by a professional theater company because of the idea conceived and brought to life by our dear friend Raymond Caldwell.
At that time, he was the theater teacher/director at Kilgore College. The festival company of about 100 is here for approximately 10 weeks each summer. The shows opened the last weekend in June and will close at the end of this week, so hurry. You might be able to get tickets for some of the last shows. There are always two Shakespearean plays, a comedy and a musical.
The musical this season is the all-time favorite “The Music Man,” with a superb cast, using local children and teen-agers. In addition to those shows there is always a children’s show written just for our festival each summer. There are three full-time staff members, Meaghan and Matthew Simpson and John Dodd, who work year-round to keep the festival at the quality level it has been for all these years. A fourth permanent staff person will be added next year.
Daniel Brown has been with the festival for 11 seasons and for the past seven Daniel has been director of patron services, which means Daniel must keep the company members and the audiences all happy. He happens to be a superb cook and is a licensed food handler, so he is in charge of keeping the cast and crew fed.
We guild members volunteer and help provide East Texas homemade foods. This seems to be a real treat and drawing card especially for the company members from New York City, L.A., Chicago and other big cities. These “starving artists” do not often get East Texas home-cooked meals. I asked Daniel to share a recipe that he enjoys making and serving. You know that I usually focus on easy recipes with few ingredients, one pan and 10 minutes time.
At first, I was “put off” by the number of ingredients and the unusual combination but as I looked at the recipe, I discovered it really was not complex. Daniel named the recipe for one of the shows, “The Tempest.” The leading character, Prospero, is played by a professional actor from NYC who also wrote and directs the children’s production. DJ Canaday is one of our favorite actors and has been part of the festival for several years.
Prospero’s Tempestuous Island Tacos
Ingredients
1 pork loin roast, about 3 pounds, seasoned well, cooked and shredded (see note)
3 fresh mangoes, diced
3 fresh jalapenos, (seeds removed) diced
1 cup pineapple (fresh is best)
1 medium red onion, diced
1 bag cabbage slaw
Fresh cilantro to taste
Fresh limes for juicing
Fresh corn tortillas
Steps
To assemble, start with a warmed tortilla for the base. Then lay a bed of slaw mix followed by some shredded pork. Build upon the pork with mangoes, pineapple, onions and jalapenos. Top with cilantro and fresh squeezed lime juice.
Note: Makes about 12-14 tacos. You may brown the pork roast and then cook it in a crockpot for about 5-6 hours on low.
It is a real joy to be taken away from the real world with its cares and problems and transported to a time and place where this professional theater company gives us a few hours of excellent entertainment.
If you are interested in keeping this wonderful organization alive, get in touch with the Texas Shakespeare Festival or me (through my email address at the bottom of the column).