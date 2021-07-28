If you are a youngster, 60 years of age or less, you need to move on to one of the younger columnists such as Jack Stallard, Jo Lee Ferguson, Christina Cavazos or Scott Brunner because you might not understand these matters of aging.
Each week as I think about a column topic, recipes etc., many times one will just whop me right in the brain; other times, not so easy. However, last night when I was “playing on my phone (worse than a teenager, I fear), a photo and post popped up on Facebook with a wonderful photo and brief statement from someone at the Texas Shakespeare Festival. Rick Higginbotham, our local boy made good, is one of the leading actors in the festival which is now in its 36th year.
Rick has performed for nine seasons in Texas Shakespeare Festival, which is recognized as one of the leading theaters of its kind in the country. For Rick to be chosen for nine years is no small thing because thousands of applications for auditions come in every year. Since the year the festival was created by the remarkable Raymond Caldwell in 1986, I have been involved in some small way. My favorite thing to do is to participate in the home-cooked meals we serve the group several times a week. The company of 90 each year is amazed by the hospitality of East Texas. I love getting to know some of the crew and cast. Each time I ask one of them if they are enjoying it, and want to come back, the answer has always been an enthusiastic yes.
Now, back to Rick (a remarkable, award-winning theater teacher at White Oak ISD), who is a fantastic character actor in our festival. Each actor plays three different roles, alternating shows each day. Now understand, the people involved are all professionals: costumers, makeup artists, set builders, painters, light and sound creators, designers, musicians and actors. The makeup professionals can do wonders and the photo of Rick last night is a true example. I love his statement that it did not take nearly as much makeup to age him anymore. I know exactly what he means. The first time I did Golde in “Fiddler on the Roof,” I was 35, and very little was done to “age me.” But the next time I did the role, seven years later, the makeup people were buzzing around finding various makeup, and I said, “Oh, are you trying to age me.” Very nicely the girl said, well, not exactly, but we thought we would take a few years off you. Now wouldn’t that be great if it could be done in real life?
As soon as Rick is finished “treading the boards” at Texas Shakespeare Festival, he is going to share some recipes with us. Meanwhile, I want to give you a repeat recipe that probably could be voted the No. 1 favorite of the Texas Shakespeare Festival troupe. Daniel Brown, superb director of audiences services, says “Crunch” is addictive.
Almond Crunch
Ingredients
12 double Graham crackers
2 sticks butter
1/2 cup sugar
4 ounces (or more) sliced almonds
Steps
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Line with foil a cookie sheet (with sides). Place graham crackers on foil. Sprinkle generously with almonds. Bring butter and sugar to a boiling point in heavy pan. Boil 2-3 minutes, stirring often. Pour over almonds and crackers. Bake for 12-14 minutes until caramel colored. Let cool, and break into pieces.
You might still be able to get tickets. The shows run for one more weekend. Call (903) 983-8601.