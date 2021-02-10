Valentine’s Day 2021. Do you think it might be a little different this year, just like the entire last year has been?
I have always had a theory about celebrating this lovely day of love. My thoughts were that “he” should celebrate “her,” and likewise “she” honoring “him.”
When things were different, I would cook one “Valentine dinner” of Joe’s favorites, and he, being a terrific cook, would do another special dinner of my favorites. Things are a little different now, so I am pondering and puzzling what to do.
With the COVID-19 dilemma, eating out will be more of a challenge. Though we still cook almost every meal, upon occasion I declare the kitchen closed due to illness: I am SICK of cooking. Fortunately (or unfortunately) we have discovered the fine art of food delivery services. This may be the single greatest discovery or invention of this decade. Probably our Valentine’s dinner will be delivered to our door, all hot and delicious.
However, there is a slight chance that I will make my original “fancy, company-coming” recipe that I have not made in several years. As far as I can remember, this is the first dish that I made in high school that really was special.
As an East Texas family for several generations, we pretty much ate simple, homegrown meals. One weekend I was invited to go with a high school friend and his family to visit an aunt in Greenville. I had never seen or eaten such a fancy, delicious dinner. Of course, I asked for the recipe.
When I declared to my mother that I was going to make this wonderful recipe, she was delighted. I made the grocery list, and her delight in my cooking was a little dampened by the ingredients called for that were not found in the normal simple things we kept in the pantry.
After I was married, this became my go-to recipe for entertaining. Our young married friends, most of whom did not realize I had been cooking all my life, were a little astounded to see a table with this entree, homemade yeast rolls and a “from scratch” pie or cake for dessert. Little did they known that my repertoire of recipes was small, and they would probably get the same menu next time they were invited over.
Chicken in foil
Ingredients
1/2 stick butter
1 large fryer, cut into frying pieces (can use chicken breasts, but I prefer whole light and dark meat)
About 1/3 cup flour
4 1/2 ounce-jar cocktail onions, drained. Reserve juice.
1 can (4 ounces) sliced mushrooms, drained. Reserve juice.
1 teaspoon parsley, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon paprika
2 tablespoons cream or evaporated milk
1 tablespoon sherry (use real sherry, NOT cooking sherry)
1 1/2 cups uncooked rice
Steps
Dip salted and peppered chicken pieces in flour and brown butter in deep skilled. Remove and set on heavy foil placed in baking pan. Sauté onions and mushrooms slightly in skilled where chicken was browned. Pour over chicken, and sprinkle with parsley and paprika. Add cream and sherry. Seal foil and bake at 425 degrees for one hour. Cook rice, open foil and place around chicken. Pour reserved liquid over rice. Reseal foil and return to over for 15 to 20 minutes. Makes six to eight generous servings.
For a special dessert, cut large strawberries in half (so they are heart-shaped) and make a heart shape with them on brownies or a plain cake and dollop with spray-can whipped cream. You will be someone’s hero or heroine.