So, where is your happy place? The Longview Public Library is my all yearlong one, but from March until October or November, our back patio is where I would like to live during daylight hours.
My great pleasure, where I can almost totally forget all the troubles of the world is this patio, watching and feeding birds and playing with and propagating my plants, which I love. Because the hummingbirds seem to choose our feeders over which to wage war, I love to watch them swoop and dive. It’s worse than the Jets and the Sharks (gangs) fighting in “West Side Story.”
There is a major-general hummingbird who decides which, where and when the regular precious little birds can eat. I am flattered that they love my simple recipe.
Do you make your own hummingbird food? Here is what I make to feed the flock:
2 quarts hummingbird food
7 cups water
2 cups granulated white sugar
Bring to boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add ice cubes to bring water level to 8 cups. Chill before putting in feeders and keep refrigerated until use. This is enough to last one week during the peak time (which is now). Do not add red food color. Most hummingbird feeders have red on them to attract the birds. I have planted several red flowers (especially red cypress vines and petunias) to attract birds.
We had the first hummingbird (the scout I’m sure) on March 28 this year. It was still cool then. Though I am definitely not a numbers, dates-keeper organized person as are my favorite CPAs, my cousin, Kathy Tadlock, Karen Jacks and Tom Stone, but when it comes to my little miracle bird friends who can fly forward, backward, upside down and consume half their weight every day, I am a fanatic.
Give yourself a treat and go buy a hummingbird feeder. You might need to get a night job to afford enough sugar to keep them happy.
A recipe you may remember from years ago is the next one, the cake that does not include hummingbirds as a garnish or an ingredient but is called a Hummingbird Cake. Recipes go in cycles, as you may know, and I knew this cake was popular several years ago. I looked through several cookbooks before I finally found the recipe in a cookbook compiled by the women of the Greggton United Methodist Church. Thank you, if you are the one who gave it to me.
This recipe was submitted by Nancy Bland and Floy Mallory when the book was compiled.
Hummingbird Cake
Ingredients
2 cups granulated sugar
1 1/2 cups cooking oil
3 eggs
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple
1 cup flaked coconut
3 bananas (very ripe)
1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
1 jar (6 ounces) maraschino cherries, drained and chopped
1 teaspoon vanilla
Steps
Beat sugar and oil, and cream well. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each.
Stir in flour, soda, salt and cinnamon. Add remaining ingredients and mix well.
Pour into a greased and floured or a sprayed Bundt or tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool slightly, 10 minutes, before removing from pan to cake pan.
This recipe offers a chance to use all those overly ripened bananas that you have been storing in the freezer for the past year. (Peel bananas and store in sealed plastic bags to use in smoothies, banana bread or cake).