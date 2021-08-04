You have heard me say it before — most or many good recipes have come about in a serendipitous manner. In fact, I believe lots of our favorite recipes that we have been making for as long as we have been cooking for ourselves or our families probably began as something other than the end product.
Sometimes it’s because we left out ingredients we knew our family did not like, or that we thought we had on hand, but didn’t (remember my advice which I wish I always followed: “Set out the ingredients before you begin a recipe to see that you have everything”). But one of the reasons for a recipe change now is because many of the ingredients that we used in recipes are no longer available or come in smaller sizes.
When I wrote my first cookbook, “From My Kitchen,” in 1982, there were some ingredients then that are not available now. However, since the recipes in the book are really recipes that I make often, I have had to alter the recipe. I wrote that first book so I could quit digging through shoe boxes to find the recipe that I wanted to make for dinner that particular day. I know we cook and eat differently than we did 40 years ago, but we also still make and serve lots of things that we have made and enjoyed through the years. One of the recipes I am sharing today is from this category.
When I was teaching at St. Mary’s Catholic School (which was one of my favorite teaching experiences), the secretary to Monsignor Shopka, the head of our school, gave me this recipe. Since I was given this recipe, it has been one of my emergency go-to recipes. I kept the ingredients on hand and could put it together in minutes. When I went to my favorite supermarket to get the main ingredient (frozen corn in butter sauce), Max, my frozen food specialist, said he had not seen this product in years. Voila! A new recipe was created.
Barb’s Quick Cream Corn and Hominy with Chilies
Ingredients
1 can (16 ounces) cream corn (I used yellow)
1 can (16 ounces) yellow hominy, drained
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese
1 small can green chiles, undrained
1/2 cup crushed potato chips
Steps
Mix all ingredients except potato chips and place in an 8-inch-by-8-inch dish or pan. Top with crushed chips. Bake at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes until bubbly. Makes 5-6 servings.
For the past 2 1/2 months, we have had the delightful experience of the Texas Shakespeare Festival. This festival brings in many people from all over the country to see the over 90 people in the company. Last week I told you about Rick Higginbotham, one of this area’s finest theater teachers who shares his vast talent with us in portraying character roles in three different shows of our repertory theater. He gave me one of his favorite recipes. It happens to be one of my favorites, also. Rick alters it slightly. Because he does not like cream cheese, he omits that.
Rick’s Favorite Banana Pudding
Ingredients
7 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 small package vanilla instant pudding
2 cups milk
8 ounces frozen whipped topping
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
5 bananas
About 1/2 box vanilla wafers
Steps
Mix cream cheese with condensed milk. Set aside. Mix pudding mix with milk according to package directions. Stir frozen topping into pudding mix. Add cream cheese mixture and stir until smooth and creamy.
Add vanilla. Layer dish with vanilla wafers, sliced bananas and pudding mixture.