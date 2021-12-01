Are you aware that we are right in the middle of it? At least some people are. Before last year (with the fear of gathering), this time between Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah was the busiest time of year for shopping, cooking and entertaining.
It was difficult to work in a gathering because of so many other things going on: concerts, religious services or parties of all kinds. Years ago, I can remember trying to find a babysitter (since all our friends had small children, also) for many times a week during the month of December.
Truthfully, I miss those days in a way. This was the time before prepared appetizers and party foods were available. We spent hours making foods that would be pretty to look at, delicious to eat and had not been seen on everyone else’s table the night before.
Recently we were served a very good crawfish appetizer at a party. I remembered a recipe of my friend Carolyn Russell, one of Longview’s finest cooks, which was similar to this. I am going to try this recipe substituting crawfish for crab as Carolyn’s recipe listed.
Carolyn’s Crabmeat (Crawfish Appetizer)
Ingredients
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese (softened)
1 tablespoon milk
1 pound fresh (or canned) crabmeat or crawfish
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
1/2 teaspoon cream-style horseradish
1/4 teaspoon salt
Dash pepper
1/3 cup toasted sliced almonds
Steps
Mix cream cheese and milk. Add all other ingredients except almonds. Spoon into a greased 2-quart ovenproof dish. Sprinkle with toasted almonds. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve hot with crackers.
Carolyn’s recipe came from one of our most popular cookbooks at that time and still today, “The Bounty of East Texas.” This superb cookbook, created by the Junior League of Longview in 1977, is still available at the JLL office, 1109 N. Fourth St., Longview, 75601, (903) 757-5740.
Several years ago, Shirley Deteau, former Longview resident with whom I taught in Pasadena several decades ago, sent me a cake recipe she said she thought I would like. She was so right. I have made it many times, not just because it is quick and easy but because it is so delicious, sweet and tart.
Cranberry Christmas Cake
Ingredients
3 eggs
2 cups sugar
3/4 cup butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups all-purpose sugar
12 ounces fresh cranberries
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
With electric mixer, beat the eggs with sugar until slightly thickened, and light in color, about 5-7 minutes. The mixture should almost double in size. The eggs work as a leavening agent, so do not skip this step. The mixture should form a ribbon when lifting the beaters out of the bowl. Add the butter and vanilla and mix two more minutes. Stir in flour and mix just until blended. Add cranberries and stir gently into mixture. Spread into a buttered 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake 40-50 minutes until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool completely before cutting. Cut the cranberry cake (or any cake) into small pieces if used on a dessert tray or into 12-14 servings as a dessert serving.
It is impossible to say how many servings come from appetizers, dips or any party foods. Several factors are involved. Some things to consider are how many other items are being served, how many people are invited, the hour of the party (is it to be considered a meal or just appetizers) and even the ages of the group. Supposedly the “more mature” people eat less. I question that fact.