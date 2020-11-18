Just one week until the designated day of thanks, which was officially declared by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the resolution establishing the fourth Thursday in November as the federal Thanksgiving holiday.
My second year of writing this column I shared a poem with readers that is not relevant to some of us at the stage of life now. However, with all the wild pitches that have been thrown our way this year, I decided it was time to stop and think of the many things we do have for which to give thanks.
In looking this up, I found that I wrote in that column this statement: “Each of our children, who are 1 month old, almost 2, 9 and 11 years of age needs 100% of my attention. I will be so glad when they are older.” Oh, how I wish I could go back to that morning and live that one day over again. Someone told me that children step on your feet when they are young, but on your heart when they are grown.
See if “A Mother’s Prayer in the Morning” touches your life, past or present.
Thank you, Lord, for this glorious day.
Bless the carpet beneath my feet and the bombardment of hot and cold water that freshens my skin. Bless the breakfast that I am cooking for my family and the special music of morning around me — doors banging, the clatter of forks and plates, the rattle of lunch boxes, the children demanding “Mother!”
Thank you for my healthy available presence that is able to cope with them.
Bless my husband who provides all this. Be with him as he sets off for work; fill him with a sense of his own worth and achievement, enrich and enliven his day.
Bless the school buses and their drivers, let them transport the children safely.
Bless the teachers and that marvelous institution that claims our offspring for the next important hours.
Please let them be good there, happy there, bright and able to grasp the lessons, oh, and thank you that they are healthy enough to be there.
Now bless this quiet house, even it’s confusion and disorder which speaks so vividly of its quality of life.
Thank you that I have the time and strength to straighten it. And thank you for the freedom to sit down with a cup of coffee before I begin!
Someone wrote to me this week asking for a congealed cranberry salad with fresh cranberries.
She had made it for many years but misplaced the recipe. I know that feeling, don’t you?
This might be the one.
Congealed Cranberry Salad
1 cup boiling water
1 small package cherry gelatin
1 cup granulated sugar
1 package fresh cranberries (12 ounces)
1 apple, cut in chunks
1/2 seedless orange, including rind
1 cup nuts (walnuts or pecans)
1 can crushed pineapple (8 ounces) drained
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Add sugar and stir to dissolve. Let cool and add cranberries, apple, orange and nuts, which have been chopped together in food processor. Add pineapple, and mix. Place in 4-cup mold or 7-by-11-inch dish. Chill until firm. Makes 6-7 servings and can be made a day or so ahead.
I have found that everything that can be done ahead of the special day helps me to be a better (and more pleasant) hostess.
This year will be different for many of us, but we must remember to be thankful for our many blessings. I am thankful for you readers.