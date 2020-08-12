Now surely this happens to you, too. You are thinking of someone, and the phone rings, and it is that very person saying, “You were on my mind.” That happens to me often with recipes. I was planning and plotting out this column, remembering that we are midway through the sweltering days of August.
First of all, I would rather not cook at all in the days when the temp rarely sinks below 80 degrees, but I cannot convince the man of the house that cereal can be eaten for three meals a day. So, I was thinking about various meals for the week (and the column), when I thought I would make a batch of Mustard Custard to fancy up the sandwiches I plan to serve several days this week. I got a message from a friend, former Longviewite Sandi Sachnowitz, who asked for the same recipe that I was about to write about and make later today. Her cookbooks, recipes and just about everything she owned was blown away by Hurricane Hanna when it devastated Port Aransas and the surrounding area a few years ago.
I have used this recipe frequently almost since the night I got it. It was served at a party at the home of Rachel and Bill Rice many years ago. Rachel gives credit to the late Agnes Scruggs for the recipe. Agnes thought, as I do, that if a recipe is worth having, it should be shared.
Mustard Custard
(I adapted it to the microwave, rather than the double boiler which Agnes recommended.)
Ingredients
1/2 cup vinegar (I use cider vinegar)
½ cup dry mustard
1/3 cup sugar
1 egg
Steps
Place all ingredients in a 2-quart glass pitcher or dish (microwave safe)
Beat with wire whisk. Place in microwave and cook on medium high for 2 minutes. Whisk well and return to microwave for another 2 minutes. It should be the consistency of a medium sauce or gravy. If not, add another minute of cooking time. Cool slightly, whisk and add equal amount of mayonnaise.
Chill and use as a dip, a sauce or sandwich spread.
The next is a salad that I consider as a main dish (that is, unless you are cooking for strictly “meat and potatoes” people.)
Crunchy Layered Salad
Ingredients
1 head lettuce (I prefer Romaine, rather than iceberg, broken into bite-size pieces)
1 medium purple onion, thinly sliced
1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained
2 large (or 3 medium) avocadoes, diced
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
2-3 medium tomatoes diced in large pieces
Bacon bits (about ½ cup) or 7-9 slices crisply fried bacon, crumbled
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Steps
In a large salad bowl, place lettuce layer. Next, place onion and then water chestnuts. Add a layer of mayonnaise, topped by tomatoes. Sprinkle bacon pieces then Parmesan cheese. Just before serving, add avocados. (I sprinkled avocadoes with lime or lemon juice). Makes about 6-8 servings.
The last is what we call a “dessert salad” because it is sweet.
Low-Fat/Low Sugar Pink Salad
Ingredients
1 box (large, 0.6 ounce box of sugar-free strawberry gelatin, not prepared)
1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple in natural juice, drained well
1 carton (16 ounces), low-fat cottage cheese
1 package (16 ounces) frozen or fresh strawberries, sliced
1 carton (12 ounces) low-fat whipped topping
Steps
Mix all ingredients and stir until gelatin mixes with other ingredients. Chill for several hours. This is pretty in a glass bowl. Makes 10-12 servings. (The low-fat whipped topping is lower in sugar, also.)
If you have some new, good, sugar-free recipes, please share them with me.