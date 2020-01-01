Kind of a shock, isn’t it — to see the date at the top of this page? I know we talk all the time about how time flies, but it now seems to go at supersonic speed. Once again, I have to quote my good friend, Harlan Hall, “Time flies when you are having fun.”
What fun we all must be having.
I really love a new year with the looking back at the past year — and maybe a little bit of looking ahead.
I don’t think I know of anyone who has not had a taste of both sweet and bitter in the past year. Will you join me in making every effort to bring a little brightness in the world — starting with others and then in your own life? After all, it is said you can’t spread a little joy and sunshine on others without spilling some on yourself.
If this is not the first time you have read this column, then you know I love people, their lives and their stories. I like to call myself a “collector of people.” If you grew up in Longview, then you are sure to know the person who gave me one of the recipes today. I did not meet Gene McWhorter until we moved to Longview in December 2010. This is my second time to choose Longview as home. The first was in 1967 for 30 years. Then, after a 14-year absence, we were back again. I was immediately aware that Gene was knowledgeable in many areas, but not until recently did I realize he knew the words “corn pone” and could even supply me with a recipe. As southerners, many of us grew up hearing about corn pone, but I never knew that it was a type of hot water corn bread.
Gene’s Baked Hot Water Corn Pones
Ingredients
4 cups Aunt Jemima yellow cornmeal
1/2 rounded teaspoon salt
3/4 cup vegetable oil
3 3/4 cup boiling water
Steps
Thoroughly mix cornmeal, salt and oil in a large bowl with a wire whisk. Quickly dump all the boiling water into the cornmeal mixture in the bowl and stir briskly, so that every grain swirls around separately. Keep stirring for a couple of minutes until the consistency thickens and cools enough to handle like dough. Form flattened oval cakes called pones (I made ours about 3-4 inches long, and about 2 inches broad), with greasy hands. Drop onto a greased baking sheet. Bake on upper rack of oven preheated to 455 degrees for 21 minutes or until the pones have a slightly browned bottom without being hard and crispy.
Note: I halved the recipe for Joe and myself. It made 8, and the ones we did not eat were great after a bit in the microwave the next day.
Now, you know you have to eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day. If you don’t just want the same old thing, try former Longviewite, Shirly Deteau’s recipe.
Black-eyed Peas Delicious
Ingredients
1-pound dried black-eyed peas, washed and soaked for 7-8 hours
1 tablespoon salt
1 clove garlic, cut in half
1/2 cup cooking oil
3 additional cloves of garlic, mashed
3 small bell peppers, chopped
3 medium onions, chopped
2 bay leaves, crushed
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
Steps
Drain peas and place in large pan and cover with fresh water. Add salt and garlic halved. Cook until peas are tender. Just before serving, heat oil in skillet and add mashed garlic, peppers, onions and bay leaves. Cook until vegetables are soft. Add vinegar and salt and pepper to taste. Pour vegetable mixture into cooked peas. Mix and serve.