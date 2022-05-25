Someone said to me many years ago that East Texas had a second “Boom,” not quite as profitable and exciting as the Oil Boom in the ‘30s, but a surprising and beneficial one nevertheless.
Of course, I had to ask and was surprised by the answer. The business was a “boom” above the ground. It was the growing business of blueberries in East Texas. It seems there are varieties that adapted easily to our East Texas soil.
I have no memories as a child of having fresh blueberries. Yes, we had canned ones for pies and muffins, but stores in the ancient days (‘40s/’50s) had apples, oranges, bananas, pears and strawberries in season. But I don’t remember too many other fruits or berries.
Though blueberries are native to North America and have been here for about 13, 000 years (hard to believe), the crops did not begin to take a stand in Texas until the mid-20th century and in East Texas. Jasper County claims to be the birthplace of Texas blueberries.
My “blueberry authority,” Holley Noon, talked to Mary of Danville farms who told her that they started growing blueberries in about 1980. Several places have had to retire from the business but Holley says her favorite place now is the Greer’s Farms in Daingerfield. I will share Holley‘s favorite blueberry recipe as soon as it reappears from where it is hiding in the cloud.
All right, so what brought all this to mind? A letter from a lovely reader whom I met in a doctor’s office and who happens to be the mother-in-law of the doctor we were waiting to see. Carole Kemp sent a recipe she says is easy enough for children to make. She said this recipe is one that she created when trying to copy a recipe her great-grandmother made. She began to make this after her husband planted six blueberry plants that yielded many gallons of berries.
Carol Kemp’s Easy Blueberry Pie
Ingredients:
1 (9-inch) deep pie shell
2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
1/2 stick butter
1/2 cup milk
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup self-rising flour (see note)
Steps:
Place berries in raw pie shell.
Mix flour and sugar and spread evenly over berries. Drizzle milk over top; do not stir. Slice butter in thin pats over top and do not stir.
Place on rimmed cookie sheet and bake at 325 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. Will be slightly brown when done.
Note: To make self-rising flour from all-purpose, add 1 1/4 teaspoon baking powder and a pinch of salt to 1 cup all-purpose flour.
Since our daughter, Karrie, discovered this next recipe at a church party in the ‘70s, it has remained my favorite blueberry muffin recipe. Sandy Trippett gave this recipe to my daughter, but gives credit for it to Diane Johnson.
Blueberry Muffins
Ingredients:
1 3/4 cups flour
1/4 cup sugar
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 beaten egg
3/4 cup milk
1/3 cup oil
1 cup fresh, frozen, or canned blueberries (rinsed and drained)
1/4 cup extra sugar
Steps:
Mix dry ingredients, and add egg, milk and oil. Stir only until dry ingredients are moistened. Gently toss blueberries with extra sugar (if using canned berries, you do not have to add this extra 1/4 cup sugar).
Fold berries into batter. Pour batter into 12-cup muffin pans, which have been sprayed. Bake at 400 degrees for 18-20 minutes, until lightly browned.