Good morning friends and family. I am addressing you by those names due to a wonderful letter I received this week. Because I did not get her permission, I will wait to tell you who the kind person is who wrote it. She said that those who read this (and have been reading for a while) feel as though they are part of my family. Well, that’s just the way I want it. I write this each week as if I am talking just to you.
Thank you very much to each of you who takes time to write to me. I do not always get back as promptly as I intend to do, but hang on, and write again if you don’t get an answer within a few hours or a day. Speaking of letters (now, how about that sneaky way of easing into this week’s column. I have recently received several emails about the addition to cake mixes that is needed because cake mixes are now (for most) only 15.25 ounces rather than 18 ounces as formerly packaged. Several months ago, my sweet friend Carolyn Deakins sent me a “remedy” for cakes made with mixes that worked for years but suddenly began to fall after removing from the oven. I have only tried it once and had success with it. Instead of sending out a dozen more separate letters, I am repeating it. Would you mind tucking it away in your favorite cookbook or recipe box. I am afraid some readers are tired of hearing about it. I understand about misplacing recipes (and everything else).
Cake Mix Remedy
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
Steps
Mix well and store in an air-tight container. Shake or stir well before each use and add 6 level tablespoons mix to each cake mix. Use the same amount of eggs, oil, water as recommended for the cake mix. This should make enough for 5-6 cake mixes.
This is the recipe that I used it in the first time:
Cake Mix Pound Cake
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the following ingredients in large mixing bowl.
Ingredients
1 (15.25 ounces) yellow cake mix
6 level tablespoons “remedy”
1 cup sour cream
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup water
4 eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla (I like vanilla, but you can use any flavor)
Steps
Mix well with electric mixer for 2 minutes at medium speed. Pour into well-greased or sprayed tube or Bundt pan. Bake for 45 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes and turn out on cake plate.
I know I have not said a word about holiday recipes, but we have a whole none days before Christmas Day, so why rush.
I am giving you my recipe for a sugar-free or low-sugar recipe that my boys get for celebrations instead of my Mother’s Lemon Buttermilk Pound Cake, which is their favorite (they are both, along with husband Joe, diabetic).
Low-Sugar Lemon Pound Cake
Ingredients
16 ounces no-sugar added yellow cake mix
1 cup water
1/3 cup cooking oil
3 eggs
1 can sugar-free vanilla frosting
1 tablespoon lemon extract
Steps
Mix all ingredients in large bowl in electric mixer for 1 minute. Scrape bowl and mix 2 additional minutes on medium. Pour batter into sprayed or greased tube or Bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until tests one with toothpick coming out clean. Let cool briefly. Put on cake plate.
Meanwhile prepare lemon syrup.
Ingredients
1/4 cup sugar
Grated zest and juice of 2 lemons
1 tablespoon water
Bring to boil and pour over cake.