Hooray for the red, white and blue! Just four more days until America celebrates its 246th birthday. July Fourth and Thanksgiving are my two favorite holidays, and they are the only two for which I start planning and preparing ahead of time. In fact, our table has been set for weeks with patriotic colors.
I have such wonderful memories from childhood of our family Fourth of July celebrations, so I guess it was instilled in me early to make a “big deal” of these special days. Pretty soon, I believe we will see the wonderful American flags flying all over our city, which are distributed by the Longview Rotary Club.
Now, how about Fourth of July food? Is there a law that says there must be hot dogs and hamburgers? Well, possibly, but let’s just be a little different this year. Besides, unless you have an indoor grill, it’s a little hot to be standing over a grill.
We are having my son-in-law Paul Graykowski’s specialty (or one of them) that he calls:
Debris (or Crock Pot Roast Beef)
Ingredients
3-pound lean roast (I use boneless shoulder)
2 teaspoons or more, Tony Chachere’s Cajun Seasoning
4 to 5 cloves of garlic, crushed and rubbed on the roast
Steps
Brown the roast in 3 tablespoons olive oil on medium heat in heavy pan on top of stove. Place in crockpot on low heat for about 6 hours or on high for less hours, until roast is falling apart. Serve on hoagy rolls or French bread with mayonnaise and slices of Swiss or provolone cheese. Should make about 8 sandwiches.
Oh, boy! What one will do to get a recipe when that “one” does not keep her recipes organized properly. My friend, Gail Smith, wrote for a recipe for my daughter-in-law’s Corn Salad. I thought I had published it before, so I began to look through past columns, spending about two hours and not finding it. I sent a text to Donna to give it to me again. Well, she was out of town, but happened to have the recipe on her phone. Thank goodness. It is a real favorite with anyone who eats it. We are having it for our Fourth of July celebration. So, thanks to Gail and Donna, you too can have the delicious recipe.
Donna’s Corn Salad
Ingredients
2 cans (15 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
2 cups grated cheddar cheese
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup green bell pepper, chopped
1/2 cup red onion, chopped
1 bag (10 1/2 ounces) coarsely crushed Fritos (chili cheese flavor)
Steps
Mix first five ingredients and chill for several hours. Stir in corn chips just before serving. Makes about 8-10 servings.
Let’s do one more red, white, blue recipe.
Blueberry Crisp
Ingredients
3 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
1 cup flour
1 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 stick butter, melted
Steps
Place blueberries in a buttered 9-by-9-inch dish or baking pan.
Mix flour, sugar, and salt and pour melted butter over dry ingredients. Stir and crumble over blueberries. Bake at 375 degrees for about 45 minutes until golden brown. Top with whipped cream and add a cherry or strawberry on top.
This can be made with peaches (as I have shared with you before), but it seems that our wonderful East Texas peaches were hit at the wrong time by our once-in-a lifetime (we hope) week of sub-zero weather, including a heavy snow.
Don’t forget that you can make a simple red, (strawberries) white (whipped cream) and blue (blueberries) cake, which we talked about last week.
So, get your flags out and sing Happy Birthday to our wonderful country.