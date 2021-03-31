“Thirty days hath September, April, June and November.
All the rest have 31, Excepting February alone.
And that has 28 days clear,
And 29 in each Leap Year.”
I hope you learned this little verse (in some form) in your early years.
Well, here we are on the 31st day of March, when supposedly winter is past, the rain is over and gone. Many world religions celebrate the return of spring in various forms, though some may have been rooted in secular origins, Lent, Easter, Passover and Ramadan value these days as a form of reflection and renewal. These major religions all use fasting and/or feasting as a part of their celebrations.
My family did not observe the fasting part of this special time but we tended to overdo the “feasting” part. I miss the gathering of family for these special times, but because of age, ailments and distance, we have scaled down the large meals to a little less of a major production. However, here are things that we are having, even if I do not make major portions as in the past.
Vermont Cheddar Whipped Potatoes
Ingredients
3 pounds baking potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup butter
1 1/2 cups coarsely grated sharp cheddar cheese
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Chives or thinly sliced green onions (about 2-3 tablespoons), if desired
Steps
In medium saucepan, bring potatoes to boil in enough water to cover.
Reduce heat and cook until potatoes are tender. Drain well and return to saucepan and cook over low heat until potatoes are dry. (I think this is the secret to making great mashed potatoes). Place in large bowl. In small saucepan or in microwave, heat milk and butter until butter is melted, and milk is steaming. Do not boil. Pour over potatoes. Add remaining ingredients except chives or green onions. Using electric mixer at low speed, beat 3-4 minutes until creamy smooth. Place in serving bowl and top with green onions. Makes 6-8 servings.
The next is an unusual, pretty fruit salad.
Rhonda Turner’s Grape Salad
Ingredients
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar (I used only 3/4 cup)
3/4 cup sour cream
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 pound green grapes
1 pound purple grapes
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
Steps
Mix cream cheese, sugars, sour cream and vanilla until smooth. Add grapes and nuts and stir gently. Makes about 6-8 servings.
You will notice that I am offering no main dish recipe. You may have observed over the years that my favorite things to cook and share with you are pastries, breads, desserts, salads and vegetables. Well, you are on your own with meat or a main dish. I am thinking in terms of a rotisserie chicken for us.
There are hundreds or more green bean recipes in my hundreds or more cookbooks. None, in my opinion, equals this one.
Luwilda Rogers’ Green Bean Casserole
Ingredients
2 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons flour
1 tablespoon sugar
8 ounces sour cream
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
2 cans (16 ounces) green beans, drained (I like french-style best)
8 ounces grated cheddar cheese
1 can (or cup) french-fried onion rings
Steps
In small saucepan, melt butter. Add flour and sugar. Stir until flour is absorbed. Stir in sour cream. Add seasonings. In a 3-quart casserole dish, layer green beans, sauce and cheese, in that order. Repeat layers and top with onion rings. Bake, uncovered, for about 40 minutes or until bubbly at 350 degrees.
Makes about 6-8 servings.