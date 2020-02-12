Well, it came and went. The day that I never thought possible or even imagined, happened yesterday — the 50th Anniversary of the “From My Kitchen” column.
On Feb. 11, 1970, my first column appeared in the Longview News-Journal. I thought it was a one-time thing. Much to my surprise, a couple of days later the late Dolores Brown, who was features editor, called and said there had been some responses to the column. She said the newspaper wanted me to continue to write for them for a while.
So, I wrote for a month, then another month and soon a year had passed. Then another week and so forth, until it was 10 years of writing. By a not-too-exact count, I estimate I’ve written about 2,575 columns, accounting for times I did not write because of deaths in the family or the birth of a baby or grandchild.
Anyway, this is kind of a big thing for me because of a couple of remarks from people who said I would never keep this up. Frankly, I never thought I would either. Now, each Sunday afternoon or evening when I write and sit down with no column in mind, I say to myself — OK, this is it! No more, then I open an email from someone who has just made a recipe from the column or said how much some little tidbit I wrote meant to them. The fingers then start flying. So, unless someone says, “Stop! Quit! Enough is enough,” then I guess each Sunday I will be back at this same messy desk pounding out columns.
Because I come from a family of people who loved to cook, I want to dedicate this and the past 2,575 columns to my mother, sister, grandmother, aunts and all who taught me so much about cooking and life. They are all now only in my heart and memories, but having their recipes keeps them alive in my mind.
The first is my mother’s Strawberry Pie. You have seen it in this column other times.
Mother’s Strawberry Pie
Ingredients
2 cups whole milk
1 stick butter
1 cup sugar
5 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
1-pint fresh strawberries, washed, drained and hulled
1 cup whipping cream
5 tablespoon sugar (additional)
1/2 teaspoon vanilla (additional)
1 pre -baked 9-inch pie shell
Steps
Heat milk with butter until melted. Combine sugar and flour and add to milk mix. Stir over medium heat until thick. This might take as long as 10-12 minutes. Remove from heat and add 1 teaspoon vanilla. Cool thoroughly. Place whole berries (or cut if they are very large) in pie crust. Save a few berries for garnish. Cover with custard. Whip cream and add sugar 1 teaspoon at a time. Add vanilla, Spread on custard, and garnish with remaining berries. Chill until ready to serve.
Aunt Lura’s Hot Yeast Rolls
Ingredients
1 cup Crisco
2 cups boiling water
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon salt
1/2 cup cold water
4 eggs, well beaten
2 packages dry yeast
7 1/2 cups flour
Steps
Pour boiling water over Crisco. Add sugar and salt and mix until dissolved. Add cold water and stir in eggs when water mixture is cooled. Mix yeast with flour and add flour 2 cups at a time. Keep adding until a stiff dough is made. Turn out on floured dough board. Knead until dough is smooth and satiny. Let rise in greased bowl for 1 hour. Then make out rolls and place in greased pans. Let rise for about 1 hour.
Bake at 375 degrees for about 12-15 minutes, until golden brown. Freeze extras after they are baked.
Makes about 48 rolls.