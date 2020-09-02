Since about 1953-54 when I was in Miss (no Ms. then) Lucille Clinkscales seventh-grade history class, I have had a passion for quotations, sayings, adages, proverbs from all sources. Miss C. put a new “saying” on the top right of the blackboard (not green, not wipe off, not smartboard like now.) We copied it in a special notebook, and if we could say it from memory by the end of the week, we got extra points.
I cannot remember ever not wanting extra credit or anything that seemed like a reward. Although some of them did not have the meaning at age 12-13 that they came to have in later years I still remember many of them. One that has come to mind recently is one with which I have some amount of question as related to recipes and cooking. A French critic in the 19th century, Jean Baptiste Alphonse Karr, said, “the more things change, the more they stay the same.” In working on a project, I have been looking through recipes from the past 50-plus years. Of course we have so many more conveniences than our mothers, grandmothers and generations before that had. When I think of chopping wood and starting a wood fire versus touching an “on” or turning a knob to heat an oven, it’s almost beyond my comprehension.
However, the changes I am thinking about today are the difference in products, the amounts in cans and packages, or the ingredients that are no longer available and not just because of the present situation.
Here’s what started all this. I was looking at a recipe last week that my family always enjoyed and the recipe made enough for more than one meal, and the cost was reasonable. I could not find one of the main ingredients, so I decided to improvise. One of our neighbors who kindly accepted a bowl of it when I realized that I had made enough for 12 servings told me they thought it was very good also.
Here is the 2020 recipe for something I called (in 1980)
Mexican Stuff
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium green (or any color) bell pepper, cored and chopped
1 package (5 ounces) Spanish Rice, prepared by package directions (to replace 1 can Spanish Rice, unavailable)
1 can Rotel tomatoes
1 can 15 ounces pinto beans (called for beans with Jalapeno peppers-unavailable) do not drain
1 small fresh Jalapeno pepper, finely chopped (optional)
1 bag (8 ounces) Fritoes (or tostatos)
8 ounces grated cheddar cheese
Steps
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Brown beef in large skillet until no longer pink; add onions and bell pepper. Cook, stirring for about 6-7 minutes. Add remaining ingredients except cheese and chips. Cook for about 15 minutes. Place in a sprayed or greased 9-by-13-inch dish. Top with cheese. Bake for 10-12 minutes until cheese is melted; serve over chips. The second night I poured about ½ cup of green tomatillo sauce over the remainder (because I had that much sauce in a jar in fridge. “Waste not, want not.”).
The whole point of all this is to point out the need to check recipes before you begin to see what kind of ingredient adjustments you are going to have to make. Be sure to notice that many canned fruits and vegetables have lesser amounts than in years past, cake mixes have fewer ounces (we are going to talk about a remedy for that in a few weeks,) substitutions can be made in many cases for unavailable ingredients.