Get up right this minute and go find your biggest stewpot or pan. If you are like me, it is not kept in the kitchen, but on a shelf in the garage or storage room.
My friend, Teddy Machen from Ore City, about whom I have written before, told me about this recipe several months ago. She told me about the wonderful ministry her church has. Many times the church women meet at the church to make a large batch of this soup to take to the ill, or those who were in need of some encouragement and nourishment.
I know that many of you know how it is when someone appears at your door with a pot of something delicious just when you need it. Teddy says instead of placing it in quart jars and pressure processing it or canning it, they now put it in plastic bags or freezer containers. That’s exactly what I did but I only made a half recipe. I think it is a great recipe to make for families, especially now that it’s back-to-school time (right here in the middle of summer).
It is so nice to pull something out of the freezer after a day of work when the family is asking those frustrating words, “What’s for dinner?” Teddy’s church, the First Baptist Church at Ore City, has published a great little cookbook which I have told you about, “Fruits of the Spirit,” and I believe there are still a few copies available for only $5 plus $3 postage. Order from the church at 212 Cedar St., Ore City, TX 75683.
Chicken Soup
Ingredients
8 chicken thighs
2 large packages (24 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables
2 small packages (12 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables
1 can (48 ounces) V-8 juice
1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes
1 large onion, chopped
2-3 ribs celery
1 cup chopped or sliced carrots
1/2 medium head cabbage, shredded
1/2 (8 ounce) bag egg noodles
1/2 teaspoon each, salt and sugar (might need to add more salt to taste)
Steps
Boil chicken thighs until tender in about 3 cups water. Remove chicken and retain broth. Remove chicken from bones. Cut up chicken and return to broth. Add next 8 ingredients in order listed. Simmer for 30 minutes. Add egg noodles, salt and sugar. Taste for seasoning. I add pepper for ours, but probably should not for soup for giving to others. This makes about 8 quarts. Eat immediately. Cool before placing in freezer bags, either quart or gallon. Freeze and enjoy or give to others.
The next is a quick, easy delicious salad from “days of yore.” I remember that my mother called it a form of ambrosia. My dear friend Clair English reminded me of it recently and gave me the recipe. I know there are different forms, but this is my favorite.
Five-Cup Salad
Ingredients
1 cup pineapple chunks
1 cup mandarin oranges
1/3 cup maraschino cherries
1 cup flaked coconut
1 cup sour cream
Steps
Drain all the fruit (you can freeze and save juices for punch or mix with Sprite or 7-up for a fruit drink).
Gently mix all fruits, stir in coconut and sour cream. Chill before serving. This is really a “method” recipe rather than a precise one because you can alter by adding or leaving out ingredients. I don’t remember that my mother put cherries in our ambrosia which we always had at Christmas, but I think she may have put chopped pecans.
I forget to say this, but I really appreciate you, readers. I call you all friends.