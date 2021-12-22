Here we are at this magical, mystical, awe-inspiring time of year. It seems like we just had Christmas a few weeks ago instead of a whole year.
You might be finished with all your preparation, parties and everything involved with this festive, fun, and lest we forget, holy time. I have acquired a recipe this season that is new to me and everyone who tasted it said, “Please, share.”
Though many of us avail ourselves to mixes, prepared food and food delivery services more than others, I have several friends who really do cook (two or three meals a day). At a party this week there were so many delicious appetizers, we really did not need a full meal.
The one that you might be able to use for Christmas or New Year’s Eve was brought by my wonderful friend, Patty Shappell. I have really only gotten to know this charming couple since we moved back to Longview 11 years ago. Have you noticed that sometimes people come into your life just when you need them most?
The ingredients come together in this appetizer to create an unusual spread for crackers. I always recommend a hearty or substantial cracker (not a thin one) for using with a spread.
Patty’s Curried Cheese Tart
You will need a 3-cup tart or cheesecake pan. Line the pan with plastic wrap, extending the wrap over the side.
Ingredients
12 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 pound New York sharp Cheddar cheese grated
1 teaspoon curry powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 jar (8 ounces) chutney, drained and chopped
4 green onions, finely chopped (tops included)
Combine cheeses, curry powder and salt in medium bowl. Spread cheese mixture into the pan; cover with more plastic wrap, pressing down, until the cheese mixture is even. Chill for several hours or overnight. When ready to serve, unmold the cheese onto a serving plate and top with chutney and green onions. Garnish with red or green grapes and serve with crackers.
Just one more Christmas treat. This recipe comes from Lillian Etheredge, who sent it to me after my many attempts at copying the Russian Rocks recipe. I have made this several times, but not recently. I plan to start the recipe in a little while for a party this week. Don’t be alarmed by the number of ingredients. I know I am breaking my rule of “3 ingredients, 1 pan, 5 minutes,” but this one is worth it if you like spicy, chewy cookies.
Lillian’s Russian Rocks
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups dark brown sugar
1 cup butter, softened to room temperature
2 eggs
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1/2 cup honey
3 cups flour
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
Dash of salt
1/2 pound chopped walnuts (about 2 cups)
1 cup chopped dates
1 cup chopped raisins
Cream butter and sugar. Stir in eggs and beat well. Add honey and mix well. Stir in dry ingredients, which have been slightly mixed. Stir in nuts, raisins and dates. Drop by heaping teaspoonfuls onto sprayed or lightly greased cookie sheets and bake at 350 degrees for about 12-15 minutes until slightly firm, but not hard. Depending on size of cookie, this recipe makes about 6 dozen cookies.
I rarely use any of my 600 “column” words to tell you how much I appreciate your reading this column. I never expected to keep going for 51+ years. I love hearing from you and I do not mind trying to answer your questions by email (address at the bottom).
Merry Christmas!