Please don’t ask me if I am ready for Christmas. I hope to be ready by Dec. 24 at midnight.
You may ask anytime, though, what I like most about this glorious season. I love the music and food (not necessarily in that order) associated with this holy season celebrating the birth of Jesus.
Yes, maybe we have gotten away from the true meaning of the season, some people think, but I believe the spirit of kindness, love and caring really do come out in special ways at this time of year. Being kind takes no extra time or money, and the reward from it is immeasurable.
Yes, we are going to talk about Christmas goodies, but the first thing I want to remind you of is the glorious music of this time of year — both Christmas and Hanukkah. The music of this season is all around us. I hope you have not missed some of the best, for example the Longview Symphony concert last week, the East Texas Symphonic Band concert and the singalong of Handel’s “Messiah” at First United Methodist Church in Longview. Coming up this week and next are the Christmas concerts in our area schools, and I can guarantee that the concerts, band, choir or orchestra at whatever level — elementary, middle, high school or college — will be well worth the time and effort you spend to attend. Check the newspaper or internet to find out dates, times and venues for these presentations.
Speaking of Christmas music and food, I just happen to have a wonderful recipe by one of Longview’s finest musicians. Adam Martin is fairly new to our area, and we are certainly lucky to have a tenor of his quality here. I knew him first as a member of the staff at one of my hang-outs, my happy place — the Longview Public Library. One night at choir rehearsal at Trinity Episcopal Church, I heard a voice that was unbelievable, and it happened to be my new friend, Adam. He shared a recipe for me that is too good to be true. It’s rich, so approach with care!
Adam’s Turtle Cheesecake Brownies
Ingredients
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup cocoa powder
1 cup granulated sugar
2/3 cup unsalted butter, melted
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
Cheesecake Topping:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
1/4 cup pecans or walnuts
1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
1/4 cup caramel sauce (like ice cream topping)
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and spray or grease well a 9-inch x 9-inch pan. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt and cocoa powder. In a separate bowl, mix the butter, sugar, 2 eggs and vanilla.
Add dry ingredients. Pour batter into prepared pan.
For topping, beat cream cheese, 1/3 cup sugar, vanilla and egg until smooth. Pour onto brownie batter. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of caramel sauce over cheesecake batter, and swirl. Bake 40-42 minutes until cheesecake is set. Cool at room temperature for 1 hour. Top with nuts and chocolate chips. Drizzle with the remaining caramel sauce. Cut into 9 pieces.
Several years ago, Mary Lawler gave me this easy, delicious cheeseball recipe. I have made it dozens of times.
Mary’s Ranch Cheese Ball
Ingredients
2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese softened to room temperature.
1 package (1 ounce) dry Ranch Dressing mix
Seasoned black pepper
Steps
Mix cream cheese and dressing mix. Mold into a ball and roll in seasoned pepper. Serve at room temperature, but chill remaining. Serve with crackers. Garnish with red bell pepper and parsley.