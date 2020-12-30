Whew! Hear my sigh of relief that 2020 has only a few hours left? How will this year go down in history books? Yes, there are joys for some people to be remembered — engagements, marriages, births in families, other positive events — but for the most part I think we will look back on this year as one of illness, death, disaster, loss.
But because I try hard to be positive while being a realist, at the same time, I have seen goodness in people who have given, shared, cared, about others while they were pulling themselves out of their own misery and grief. Sometimes we don’t realize that little things really do mean a lot. Think on these things. What has been done for you or a quick deed you did without much effort on your part? My goal for 2021 (not a resolution) is simply to be kinder and more thoughtful to others, so little effort is involved. Join me in this happiness habit.
Speaking of kind deeds, my friends Patty and Dee Chappell, whom I sort of knew before this year, but just in a casual way, have become dear to us. We were invited to drop by their house just after “the plague” was first being talked about; just social distancing, masks had not yet become the biggest selling item in the world. As I look back on that “driveway visit,” I remember it as the last “normal” time we had snacks, drinks and watched Beau the therapy dog play and entertain us. Dee has given me wonderful plants and Patty gave me a new cookbook (among lots of treats she had baked). The recipes come from this beautiful book, “Christmas Comfort and Joy” by authors Lovoni Walker and Jean Pare. Though some of the recipes are more involved than my usual style of cooking, we have enjoyed some I want to share.
The first is versatile and can be a breakfast item or a dessert. Try it.
Strawberry Bread Pudding
Ingredients
1/2 cup raisins
7 slices French bread (1/2 inches thick)
3 tablespoons buttered, softened
1/3 cup strawberry jam
4 large eggs
3 cups milk
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray or grease 7-by-11-inch dish or pan. Scatter 1/4 cup raisins over bottom. Spread bread slices with butter and jam. Arrange slices slightly over lapping over raisins. Sprinkle with remaining raisins. Whisk eggs, milk, sugar, and vanilla and pour over bread. Let stand for 15 minutes. Place baking dish in larger baking pan and pour enough water to come halfway up sides of baking dish (a water bath). Bake for 1 hour until center is set. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving. Makes 8 servings.
I am not suggesting that you gather a big crowd for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, but I am sharing a new version of an old recipe for an appetizer from my beautiful new cookbook.
Artichoke Cheese Dip
Ingredients
1 can (14 ounces) artichokes, drained and chopped
1 cup grated white Cheddar cheese
1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
1/4 cup finely chopped green onion
1/4 teaspoon paprika
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 2-3 cup ovenproof dish.
Steps
Combine first six ingredients. Spread into prepared dish. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake for about 20 minutes or until bubbly. Serve with chips, sliced vegetables or crackers. Makes about 4 servings. Double to make in a 7-by-11-inch dish for 8-9 servings. It is hard to give a definite number of servings for an appetizer, depending on how many other things are served.