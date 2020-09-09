Well, I needed a new one. Not a house, car, refrigerator or anything big, but what I needed (wanted) was a new cookbook to peruse. Dear friends, it is not that I do not have hundreds of cookbooks, but sometimes I just enjoy reading a new one.
I am always on the lookout for a cookbook that has recipes that are not found in other cookbooks. My friend Woody Terrell is truly one of the most energetic, interesting and involved women I have ever known. She mentioned recently a cookbook compiled by friends who are involved in a wonderful ministry created in 2006 to provide a safe place for women who are often in desperate situations.
Sister Helen Johnson, the founder of House of Hope, has fought valiantly through the years to provide physical and spiritual needs of women. This book, “Classy Cookin’ Southern Style,” is available at House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., at the First Christian Church garage sale this week, Sept. 7-12, 8-5 p.m., and at McCoy’s Building Supplies on Sept. 19. They are only $15, with proceeds going to this ministry.
The first recipe that caught my interest was one that uses frozen bread dough. I keep this on hand in the freezer and use it to make cinnamon rolls, meat pies, breakfast fruit rings and many other things.
Pinata Bread
Ingredients
9-inch loaf pan
1 loaf (1 pound) frozen white bread dough, thawed (note)
1/4 cup diced, cooked ham
1 tablespoon diced red onion
2 tablespoons diced red bell pepper
2 tablespoons diced green bell pepper
1 tablespoon finely diced jalapeno pepper with seeds removed
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 tablespoon dry taco seasoning mix
Steps
Coat a 9-inch loaf pan with pan spray. On a lightly floured board or wax paper, roll out dough to 8-inches x 11-inches. Layer dough with remaining ingredients in order given. Roll up dough in jelly roll fashion. Tuck in ends as you roll. Place, seam side down in prepared loaf pan. Cover with damp cloth and let rise for 1 hour. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake for 30 minutes until golden brown. Cool before slicing. Rewarm in 200-degree oven for 15 minutes.
Note: Dough can be thawed overnight in fridge.
Though the next recipe is called a “salad,” I serve it as a dessert. It is easy and delish.
Peach Delight
Ingredients
1 small package peach gelatin
1 cup boiling water
20 large marshmallows
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese
1 small can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple with juice
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping.
Dissolve gelatin and marshmallows in boiling water. Stir until slightly dissolved. Stir in cream cheese, cut in small chunks. Add pineapple and pecans. Cool slightly, Stir in frozen topping. Pour into a 9-inch square dish or a 4-cup mold. Chill thoroughly. Makes about 6-8 servings.
This fish recipe is similar to others I have shared with you, but much better. I believe you could use thin chicken breasts in place of fish.
Almond Baked Fish
Ingredients
1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 1/2 teaspoons melted butter
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 flounder fillets or any other fish, about 1 pound.
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup saltine cracker crumbs
3 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons slivered almonds
Steps
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine first 3 ingredients in a 12-by-8-inch dish. Arrange fish in dish. Spread mayonnaise over fish. Combine cracker crumbs, 3 tablespoons melted butter and almonds and sprinkle over fish. Bake 10-15 minutes until fish flakes. Makes 3-4 servings.