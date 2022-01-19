“Can You Trust a Tomato in January?” is one of my favorite cooking technique books. It is about buying and selecting fresh produce all year round.
It was not too many years ago that we had only two ways to get fresh fruits and vegetables. We could either grow them ourselves, which many of our parents and grandparents did, or we could buy them only when they were in season.
For just the past three to four decades we could buy almost any fresh produce all year round. One grocery store manager said produce sections now have over 250 fresh items. For many years the counters held only about one-fourth that amount. Many things have influenced this change: the transportation of fresh items from the warm areas where they are grown (South Texas, Mexico, California and Florida) and the development of hydroponic farming and other creative indoor techniques for producing fresh vegetables and fruits.
I find really fresh and delicious tomatoes now that taste “vine ripe.” Marfa had a large hydroponic farm several years ago, and as far as I know is still producing luscious fruits (you know the age-old argument that tomatoes are truly a fruit, just don’t put them in a fruit salad).
There is a new company with farms in Texas called Kalera Produce. It is a world leader in the science of vertical farming using hydroponics. I have had the good luck to taste this product when it was freshly harvested. I could live on salad, and when I tasted the fresh, crisp romaine from this company, well, there’s no describing my delight. We can buy some forms of this produce at Krogers.
However, there was nothing so great as eating the lettuce before it had been packaged and delivered several hundred miles. It is great. Look for it in the lettuce area.
Though the tomatoes I used in this next recipe were not hydroponically grown, I must brag and say that I used tomatoes from our garden by covering them on cold nights. We had the last of them on New Year’s Day in this recipe.
Tomato Pie
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 stick butter
3/4 cup milk
2 pounds fresh tomatoes, thinly sliced or 2 (28-ounce) cans plum tomatoes, well-drained, thinly sliced
Chopped basil, fresh about 1 tablespoon (or dried about 1 1/2 teaspoons)
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives or green onions, with tops
1 1/2 cups grated cheddar cheese
1/3 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Steps
Cut butter into dry ingredients (either using a pastry blender or food processor). Add milk and put dough on floured board or wax paper. Knead gently only until slightly mixed. Roll out half the dough and place in 9-inch pie plate. Place tomatoes on crust and sprinkle with fresh herbs and 1 cup of cheese. Mix lemon juice with mayonnaise and drizzle over tomatoes and herbs. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and top with remaining crust, which has been rolled out. Press edges together and cut slits in top crust. Bake at 400 degrees for about 25 minutes. Makes 5-6 servings.
My friend, Pam Smith, has asked me several times to share some good salad dressings. I hate to admit that most of the time I use bought dressings, though I will agree homemade is much better. Here is a mixture I make.
Oil Vinaigrette Dressing
Ingredients
1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper
1/3 cup white balsamic vinegar or lemon juice or a mixture of both
Freshly chopped parsley and green onions, about 2 tablespoons each
Steps
Shake together in a jar.