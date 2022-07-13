Well, it’s time to put my summer cooking rule in place. When the temperature is three digits for two days in a row, the kitchen should be shut down.
When there were lots of little folks in the kitchen underfoot, I tried to impress that we needed to eat light things like salads, cold soups and sandwiches — just cool foods in the summer. One of them (I think it was Katie, the youngest) said she had a great idea. I was happy to take suggestions, even from a 5-year-old.
She said she had a meal plan: Fudgsicles for breakfast, Popsicles for lunch and ice cream sandwiches for dinner. I told her I appreciated all the time and thought she had done on those menus but I thought on our next visit for their check-ups to our dear Dr. Frank Jackson, he might detect the lack of good nutrition in what you all were being fed three times a day. I still stick to my rule of cooking and eating “light” during the summer.
There are lots of varieties of packaged chopped salads in the produce section of grocery stores. I must tell you the truth that I once was a purist about using prepared salads. I still prefer to buy salad greens fresh (romaine is my favorite), wash them, either spin them dry or put them in a clean pillowcase to dry them off. Then I place them in a storage bag with a small “tea towel” or paper towels for storage. They will keep usually for 5-7 days. It’s very tempting though to buy a package of “spring greens” from the produce shelf, especially if they have been marked one half off the regular price.
Speaking of grocery stores, the first recipe I want to share with you today came from one of my favorite checkers at my supermarket hangout. Linda Rodenberg was always friendly and helpful. She was struck down way too young by cancer. I think of her every time I see this recipe and especially when I make it. It can be served cold or warmed for about 20 minutes at 350 degrees.
Linda’s Rice Artichoke Salad
Ingredients
2 cups cooked, diced chicken (I think the rotisserie chickens are great for this)
1 medium bell pepper, chopped (I keep green pepper, but any of the colored ones would be good)
1 can (14 ounces) artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped
1 cup mayonnaise
1 box Rice-a Roni, prepared as directed, slightly cooled
Steps
Mix all ingredients and chill. Makes 4-6 servings.
Remember, the rotisserie chicken is one of the best buys possible to find. You can do so many things with it, and it’s usually cheaper than a raw chicken per pound.
I have to remind myself sometimes of good, quick, easy recipes that I used to make. This is one of them.
Neon Yogurt
Ingredients
1 small package of flavored gelatin (I use sugar-free)
1 cup boiling water
1 cup plain, fat-free yogurt
Steps
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water and cool to room temperature.
Mix yogurt into gelatin with a whisk or any kind of beater.
You can also use a fruit-flavored yogurt such as strawberry and strawberry gelatin. This is a cool, refreshing snack or light dessert.