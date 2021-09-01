Do you ever think about how you got from Point A to Point B in life? And I don’t mean geographically, exactly. This has crossed my mind recently because of the graduations and fresh starts for so many students finishing high school or college.
Do you know many people who started into a career or life plan that went exactly as they thought it would without the crooks, turns and roadblocks that most of us have been through? All this deep thinking came about because of the cookbook “La Pinata,” from which all the recipes come today.
I acquired this cookbook in McAllen in December 1997. The year before, I moved to the Rio Grande Valley, about which I knew nothing except that most of the citrus we ate in East Texas came from there. I went to Baylor University with several people from Edinburg, Harlingen and McAllen, but they were simply names of cities to me. Never did I have the faintest idea on New Year’s Day, 1996, that a mere seven months later I would have a new husband, a new city, a new school, a new church and a totally different life than the one I had lived for 57 years in East Texas.
Looking through cookbooks this week, I happened upon the two cookbooks that the Junior league of McAllen compiled and began to think about how my life was changed so dramatically during my 14 years there. Well, now let’s get down to recipes. None of these are for Mexican food, though that’s what we cooked and ate a lot of in those border towns. I chose these because they are good recipes for the hot days we still have ahead of us. It won’t be long until we are into the heavier soup and stew days that are great for the first little cool snap. My new friend, Sherry Brown, and I agree that soup is good any time, and it is, for us, filling and fitting for a complete meal — not just for an appetizer for a meal to come.
The first recipe today is for a vegetable salad, great as a main dish or as a side.
Mixed Vegetable Salad
Ingredients
1 package (12 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables
2 tablespoons chopped onions
1 cup celery, diced
1 cup sharp Cheddar, diced
1/2 cup green, bell pepper, diced
1/4 cup diced pimiento
1/4 cup sweet pickle relish
Dressing:
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Steps
Cook mixed vegetables only until tender crisp (according to package directions)
Drain and chill. Combine all vegetables and cheese. Just before serving, toss gently with dressing.
The next, from the same book, is a delicious gelatin salad that can be served as a dessert.
Cool Gelatin Salad
Ingredients
1 package (3 ounces) lemon gelatin
1 package (3 ounces) lime gelatin
1 cup boiling water
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 pint cottage cheese
1 can (15 ounces) crushed pineapple with juice
1 cup mayonnaise
Steps
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water, cool slightly, and add all other ingredients. Pour into 2-quart mold or dish. Refrigerate.
Blueberry Coffee Cake
Ingredients
2 tablespoons butter, melted
4 cups biscuit mix
2/3 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 cup milk
1 can blueberry pie filling
Topping
6 tablespoons butter, melted
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup flour
Steps
For cake, mix butter, biscuit mix, sugar, eggs and milk. Pour into a greased or sprayed 11-by-15-inch pan and top with pie filling.
Mix topping ingredients and crumble over cake mixture. Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool slightly. Makes about 20 servings.