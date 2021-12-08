Something came as a bit of shock to me this week when I went shopping for a particular item. No, I was not looking for a PS-5 or a new car (I heard that they were both in short supply). I was simply looking for a bottle of soy sauce.
Some of you remember the rationing and scarcity of items during WWII and almost everyone remembers the panic last year during the pandemic when paper supplies and cleaning products were almost impossible to find. I seem to have become complacent with being able to go to any store and get anything I was seeking.
At a large store, a man was laboring over a long list that no doubt his wife had made, underlining, writing in red, highlighting and threatening, “Don’t come home without these items,” when he was told there were no premade pie crusts in the store.
I wanted to stop him and give him my easy pie crust recipe but thought his life might be in danger if he walked in with a recipe instead of a pie crust. So, what are we going to do? Just “make do” and be creative, I guess. However, if he happens to read this column, I will share my pie crust. It has been in this column several times but as I was reminded by a young whipper-snapper in his 40s, he was not even born when I began writing “from my kitchen.”
I think some of you make this recipe and agree that it really is a good (and easy) recipe).
My Easy Pie Crust
6 1/2 tablespoons melted butter
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Mix ingredients and pat into an 8- or 9-inch pie pan or plate. For a prebaked crust, bake at 325 degrees for 25 minutes. To use as a crust which bakes with the filling (pecan, apple, custard, chess), bake according to any recipe that calls for an unbaked crust.
One of the favorite fillings for this crust, seems to be chocolate chess. Try this.
Chocolate Chess Pie
1 unbaked pie shell
2 eggs
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
3 1/2 tablespoons baking cocoa
1/4 cup melted butter
2/3 cup evaporated milk
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Mix all ingredients and pour into raw pie crust, and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
If you need a recipe for a holiday celebration, this recipe has been a favorite of mine for years. I think I concocted it from several recipes. Don’t be disturbed by all the ingredients. With a food processor, this is easy to make.
Spinach Dip
1 package (3 ounces) cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup sour cream
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1 package (10 ounces) chopped spinach, thawed and drained
1/4 cup chopped green onions, with tops
1/4 cup chopped parsley
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/4 teaspoon Tabasco hot sauce (optional)
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cup chopped water chestnuts
Place first 3 ingredients in processor or blender. Add remaining ingredients except water chestnuts. Process just until blended. Add water chestnuts, chill at least 8 hours before serving. Serve with raw vegetables or crackers. Garnish with slices of red bell pepper if desired. Makes about 1 quart dip.
Last-minute Emergency Spread
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup dried minced onions
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Mix and spread on toast square or triangles. Run under broiler just before serving.
I found the soy sauce at a dollar store and later at a supermarket with several brands and bottles. I can’t understand the problem.