“Comfort” — a state of ease and contentment, relief of suffering, not close or restricted. Is this not what we all hope to have all the time? Especially in this unbelievable time into which we have found ourselves plunged. We enjoy comfortable clothes, comfortable chairs, comfortable situations and now, I think more than ever, comfort food.
Unfortunately, food seems to be the guiding force in my life. In other words, all I want to do is eat. If you are on Facebook (or if you are not, you can still see it), look on my page for a very funny “Quarantine Food Schedule “written by my clever, extremely talented friend, Bill Marshall. I must admit that I follow it almost exactly, except for adding a late-night snack of popcorn and Hershey’s kisses.
Today’s recipes have been shared, but not in several years.
The first comes from my dear friend, Joyce Stidham. She has become well-known for this ultimate comfort food. Try it. It is delicious and easy. It makes 8-10 servings and keeps well if refrigerated.
Joyce’s Chicken Pot PiePreheat oven to 375 degrees
Ingredients
2 9-inch unbaked pie crusts
2 cans cream of potato soup
1-28-ounce can Veg-all (or 2 14-ounce cans), drained
2 cups cooked chicken (canned or rotisserie) chopped
1/2 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 egg. beaten to brush on top
Steps
Place one crust in a deep 9- or 10-inch pie plate. Mix all remaining ingredients except second crust.
Place ingredients in raw crust. Top with second crust. Fold down edges to seal. Cut slits in top of crust. Brush with beaten egg. Bake for 40 minutes until golden. Let set for at least 10 minutes before serving.
I know that I have shared this recipe with you, and not too long ago, however, it there ever was a more comforting “comfort food,” I cannot think of one that outranks banana pudding. I do not have my mother’s original recipe (I have told you to get those favorites before it is too late), but this one is a family favorite now. I am trying to keep the sugar level down as low as possible by using sugar-free pudding mix and sugar-free vanilla water. Low-fat frozen whipped topping is also lower in sugar. So, here goes Felicia Moore’s wonderful version of almost everyone’s dessert of choice.
Felicia’s Banana Pudding
Ingredients
3 cups cold milk
2 small packages vanilla instant pudding mix
1 can sweetened condensed milk
8 ounces frozen whipped topping slightly thawed
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 package (16 ounces) vanilla wafers
8-9 bananas (I may be the world’s pickiest banana eater; I want them to be “just right,” no green on them, no dark spots on them (they stay that way for about 1 hour, it seems)
Steps
Mix the pudding mix with the milk until smooth and thickened. Stir in sweetened condensed milk and whipped topping. Add lemon juice. Layer bananas and vanilla wafers in a large glass bowl, Pour pudding mixture over bananas and pudding mixture. Chill before serving. This keeps nicely for several days if tightly sealed and refrigerated. Makes 8-10 servings.
I think most of consider soups as the truest of the true “comfort foods.” My mother kept cans of Campbell’s chicken noodle soup when we were sick with a cough or cold symptoms but always Campbell’s tomato soup, saltine crackers, and 7Up for stomach situations.