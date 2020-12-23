Food. Family. Festive. One of these words will not fit many of our Christmas celebrations this year. The word which will not, unfortunately, make our Christmas merry and bright is “family.”
If you have had an up-close and personal experience with the dread disease that has struck the world, you will be as careful as we are on this special day. Remember when Christmas seemed decades apart instead of just one year. It honestly seems like Christmas was just a month or so ago, but what a difference we have lived through since Christmas 2019. Though we are not a large family, we do gather around the table for Christmas dinner, having the same menu almost as we have done for all the years we have been a family. Things will be different this year for so many and I am trying to be positive about the fact that hopefully things will be back to “normal” in just a few short months. So, join me in remembering “the reason for the season.”
Some years, depending on which of our children were available early (for Christmas brunch), or later for the usual mid-afternoon gathering, it was easier some years to have our Christmas breakfast/brunch foods. One of our favorites, and there is still time for you to make this for Christmas morning, is a recipe I made every year for the faculty Christmas breakfast at Alamo Middle School during the 14 wonderful years I taught in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. Once again, memories that I will treasure forever hover around food and friends during the holiday season. This recipe comes from a cookbook the members of Fellowship Bible Church compiled many years ago.
Pat Bradley’s Overnight Sticky Buns
Ingredients
1 cup chopped nuts (pecans or walnuts)
20-24 frozen dinner rolls, not thawed
1 small package butterscotch pudding
1 stick butter, melted
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Steps
Spray a 9-by-13-inch pan or a tube pan with pan spray. Sprinkle with nuts. Place rolls in pan (I like to cut each one in half). Sprinkle dry pudding mix over rolls. Pour melted butter over rolls. Mix brown sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over rolls. Cover pan with foil and place in fridge overnight. Bake in the morning at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes. If they are not thawed and soft enough, take out of fridge for 45 minutes and let set in a warm place before baking. Makes about 10-12 servings.
This breakfast casserole is a good main dish for Christmas morning.
Layered Breakfast Ham Casserole
Ingredients
12 slices, thinly sliced bread
1 cup chopped (or ground ham)
6 slices American processed cheese
3 eggs, beaten
3 cups milk
1/2 teaspoon each salt, seasoned salt, dried mustard
1 cup cornflake crumbs
3 tablespoons melted butter
Steps
Trim crusts from bread and arrange 6 slices in a buttered or sprayed 9-by-13-inch dish. Sprinkle ham over bread and top with cheese slices. Place remaining bread over ham and cheese. Combine eggs, milk and seasonings. Mix well and pour over bread, ham and cheese. Cover and refrigerate overnight, or several hours. Combine butter and cornflakes crumbs. Sprinkle over bread, ham, cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes. Makes about 8 servings.
Cathy Saunders is the person who wrote to me saying that each column is like a personal conversation with the readers. Take a minute to write to anyone who means something to you or say a word or two to a sales or service person. It means a lot.
Merry Christmas, dear friends.