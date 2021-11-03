Editor’s note: Barbara McClellan’s column has been running in the Longview News-Journal since February 1970 and can now be found in the Tyler Morning Telegraph, too. The Tyler native’s (graduate of Tyler High School) column includes recipes, cooking hints and tips. She looks forward to receiving recipes from Tyler residents.
“You can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time.”
I learned that this week. My buddy Jack Stallard, renowned sports writer, learned this long ago, I think. A reader wants less palaver and chit-chat and nothing but recipes. That’s what you will get for a while. No promises that I won’t “backslide.” The recipes today are all favorites of mine and many of yours.
Mrs. Texas Casserole
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons sugar
1 can tomatoes (15 ½ ounces)
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 package (5 -ounces), cooked and drained
1 cup sour cream
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
6 green onions, chopped with tops
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
Steps
Brown beef in skillet. Add salt, seasonings, tomatoes and tomato sauce. Cook over low heat for 15 minutes, covered. In separate bowl, combine noodles with sour cream, cream cheese and green onions. In a 3-quart greased casserole, arrange in layers, starting with noodle mixture. Finish with meat mixture and top with grated cheddar. Bake, uncovered for 20-25 minutes until bubbly at 350 degrees. Makes about 6 servings.
My Easy Pie Crust
Ingredients
6 1/2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 cup flour
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Steps
Mix flour and powdered sugar. Add to melted butter. Stir with a fork and pat into a 9-inch pie plate. For prebaked crust, bake at 325 degrees for 25 minutes. May be used for pies with filling baked in crust, such as pecan, pumpkin, chess, etc.
Mother’s Strawberry Pie
Ingredients
2 cups milk
1 stick butter
1 cup sugar
5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 pint fresh strawberries
1 cup whipping cream
5 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Baked pie shell
Steps
Heat milk with butter until butter is melted. Combine 1 cup sugar with flour and add to milk and butter. Cook, stirring constantly over medium heat until thick. This will take 10-15 minutes. Remove from heat and add 1 teaspoon vanilla. Cool thoroughly. Wash, hull and drain berries. Place whole (or half if too large) on bottom of pie crust. Save a few berries for garnish. Cover with custard. Whip the cream and add sugar 1 tablespoon at a time, add 1/2 teaspoon vanilla when cream is whipped. Spread on top of custard. Garnish with reserved berries. Chill until ready to serve. Makes 8 servings.
Almond Crunch
Ingredients
12 double graham crackers
2 sticks butter
1/2 cup sugar
4 ounces sliced almonds
Steps
Line large cookie sheet with foil. Place graham crackers on foil. Sprinkle with sliced almonds. Bring butter and sugar to boiling point in heavy saucepan. Boil 2 1/2 minutes. Pour over almonds and crackers, covering thoroughly. Bake for 12 minutes at 325 degrees until golden brown. Cool thoroughly and break into pieces.
Luwilda’s Green Bean CasseroleIngredients
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
8 ounces sour cream
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
2 cans (16 ounces) green beans, drained (any style will do, but I prefer French-sliced)
8 ounces grated cheddar cheese
1 can french-fried onion rings or 1 cup
Steps
Mix butter, flour, and sugar, and stir until flour is absorbed. Add sour cream and seasonings.
In 3-quart casserole, layer beans, sauce, cheese, in that order. Repeat layers and top with onion rings. Bake at 350 degrees, until bubbly, about 30 minutes. Makes 6-8 servings.